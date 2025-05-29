SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 29, 2025

May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester Red Sox (26-26) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (23-27)

May 29, 2025 | Game 51 | Home Game 25 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Brian Van Belle (3-3, 2.92) vs. RH Erick Leal (1-5, 7.57)

Van Belle: Worked 2.0 scoreless relief innings in 5/25 ND vs. DUR with 2 K & 0 BB (3-1 WooSox)

Leal: Allowed 1 R (0 ER) on 3 H over 4.0 IP with 3 K & 1 BB in 5/22 ND @ NAS (7-6 Sounds in 11)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (May 28, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 5-4 decision to the Worcester Red Sox at PNC Field on Wednesday afternoon. The RailRiders rallied from a three-run hole to tie the game, only to see the Red Sox plate a late run to even the set at one win apiece.

Roman Anthony led off the fourth with a double against Brandon Leibrandt and scored on a triple from Nate Eaton. Ryan Noda singled in Eaton to build a 2-0 Worcester edge. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre halved the deficit in the bottom of the fifth without the benefit of a base hit. Worcester's Robert Stock walked Jake Gatewood with one down and a groundout moved him to second. An errant pickoff throw to an unoccupied first base allowed Gatewood to take third. After a walk of T.J. Rumfield, Everson Pereira's grounder to third went through the legs of Vaughn Grissom, sending Gatewood home. After the WooSox added a pair on two hits, a sac fly and a ground out in the top of the sixth, the RailRiders rallied to tie the game. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sent all nine hitters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth. A sacrifice fly by Jesus Rodriguez brought the RailRiders within two. With two down, Pereira singled in a pair to even the score at 4-4.

Seby Zavala's solo home run in the top of the ninth broke the deadlock.

Leonardo Pestana (1-2) allowed the solo homer and took the loss. Luis Guerrero (2-1) was the benefactor of the ninth inning run and Alex Hoppe earned his first save.

OLD FRIENDS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester meet for the first time this season. The RailRiders and WooSox meet 21 times in 2025, having split their 2024 series with nine wins apiece. Since Pawtucket moved to Worcester for the 2021 campaign, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 48-43 edge, including 25 wins over 44 games at PNC Field. Two of the three six-game series this season are in Moosic.

YES!- Tonight's game between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester will once again be featured on the YES Network and The Gotham App.

SNAPPED- Jesús Rodríguez went 0-for-4 on Wednesday with a sac fly, seeing his 32-game on-base streak snapped. Rodríguez's streak matched the fourth-longest for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since the Yankees affiliation began in 2007, tied with Brandon Drury's 2018 streak. The catcher/ third baseman has hit safely in 27 of his 33 Triple-A games since joining the roster on April 13 and still leads the International League with a .373 average.

FOLLOWING UP- Erick Leal gets the ball against Worcester for the first time in his career. On Friday, the right-hander allowed one unearned run over four innings of work on 73 pitches, matching the fewest runs allowed in any one appearance this season. Leal struck out three and walked none in the no-decision. He has not faced a Red Sox affiliate since pitching against Salem in 2018 while playing for Myrtle Beach.

HELD IN CHECK- Bryan De La Cruz's hitting streak was snapped after nine games with an 0-3 day on Wednesday. De La Cruz did walk twice in the loss.

ACTIVATED- On Wednesday, New York activated left-hander Jayvien Sandridge off the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sandridge was initially a 32nd round pick by Baltimore in 2018 out of Mercersburg Academy near the Pennsylvania and Maryland state line. After stints in the Minors with Cincinnati and San Diego, Sandridge signed a Minor League contract with New York in February. Over seven seasons professionally, the reliever has appeared in 156 games with a 13-14 mark and a 3.91 ERA.

DOWN- Jon Olsen was placed on the 7-Day Injured List Wednesday. Olsen made one appearance for the RailRiders in Nashville, allowing three runs on three hits over one inning of work in Friday's 10-5 SWB win.

ATTACK MODE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 17 hits on Tuesday were the second-most in any one game this season, trailing only the 19-run, 23-hit parade on May 1 at Syracuse. Eight of nine players collected at least one hit, six had multi-hit efforts and three had three hits apiece. Tuesday marked the third four-RBI game in Ismael Munguia's career.

SPEED THRILLS SOMETIMES- Tuesday marked the third time the RailRiders stole five bases in a single game this season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre did not attempt a stolen base on Wednesday.

GAME OFF- Sunday's cancelation in Nashville marks the third game to be canceled this month. If the RailRiders get all remaining games in, 147 would mark the lowest in a season since the 2021 campaign that included The Final Stretch TM.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York bested the LA Angels 1-0 to sweep their set. A first inning sac fly by Anthony Volpe generated the game's lone run as Clarke Schmidt, Ian Hamilton, Tim Hill and Mark Leiter, Jr. made the advantage stand up... Somerset dropped a 1-0 final to Akron... Hudson Valley topped Wilmington 7-1. Carlos Lagrange struck out eight over 6.2 innings and was backed by home runs from Juan Colmenares and Jace Avina... Tampa had game one of its doubleheader with Lakeland suspended in the fifth inning and the second game was canceled. The Tarpons and Flying Tigers will continue game one today before the regularly scheduled game.







