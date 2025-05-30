SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 30, 2025

May 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester Red Sox (27-26) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (23-28)

May 30, 2025 | Game 52 | Home Game 26 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Cooper Criswell (2-1, 1.82) vs. RH Anthony DeSclafani (0-1, 8.53)

Criswell: Worked 2.0 scoreless innings in 5/25 ND vs. DUR with 1 K & 1 HB (3-1 WooSox)

DeSclafani: Surrendered 5 R on 5 H over 2.1 IP with 3 K & 1 BB in 5/24 Loss @ NAS (12-5 Sounds)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (May 29, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Worcester Red Sox 3-2 Thursday night at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was held scoreless for eight innings, scoring two in the ninth but losing by one run for the second straight game against Worcester.

The Red Sox loaded the bases against RailRiders starter Erick Leal in the top of the second, plating a run on a Tyler McDonough force out for a 1-0 edge. After Leal retired the side in the third and fourth frames, Worcester's Blake Sabol homered in the fifth to give Worcester a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, the Red Sox loaded the bases with two outs off reliever Javien Sandridge. RailRiders' catcher Jesus Rodriguez challenged a 1-2 offering, overturning the call to close the inning with a strikeout, to keep the game a two-run contest. Worcester tallied another run in the seventh when #5 Red Sox prospect Jhostynxon Garcia hit a solo homer off RailRiders reliever Eric Reyzelman to pull ahead 3-0.

In the ninth, Jose Rojas, Bryan De La Cruz, and Ismael Munguia all singled to load the bases with no one out off Worcester reliever Bryan Mata. Representing the winning run, Rodríguez dropped a single into right, scoring two to pull within one, but Mata retired Dominic Smith to secure the win.

Leal pitched 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out six in the loss. Van Belle worked seven scoreless frames, giving up seven hits and striking out five to earn the victory. Mata tossed two innings, allowing two runs on four hits for the save.

CLOSE BUT...- The RailRiders are now 5-12 in one-run games this season after two tight losses this week.

A TOUGH MAY- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 9-14 this month with two games left to go. After going 13-12 in April with a .235 average and a 3.73 ERA, the club has been solid at the plate in May, carrying a .276 batting average. The staff ERA has ballooned by two runs over 23 games this month at 5.96.

DISCO NIGHT- Anthony DeSclafani will make his third start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. After allowing one run over four innings in his season debut on May 17 against Toledo, the right-hander surrendered five runs on five hits over 2.1 innings of work last Saturday in Nashville. His pitch count did rise from 50 against the Mud Hens to 65 at the Sounds. DeSclafani spent the entire 2024 season on the Minnesota Twins IL recovering from flexor tendon surgery and went 665 days between outings with San Francisco on July 23, 2023, and the RailRiders on May 17.

OLD FRIENDS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester meet for the first time this season. The RailRiders and WooSox meet 21 times in 2025, having split their 2024 series with nine wins apiece. Since Pawtucket moved to Worcester for the 2021 campaign, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 48-44 edge, including 25 wins over 45 games at PNC Field. Two of the three six-game series this season are in Moosic.

SNAPPED- Jesús Rodríguez went 0-for-4 on Wednesday with a sac fly, seeing his 32-game on-base streak snapped. Rodríguez's streak matched the fourth-longest for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since the Yankees affiliation began in 2007, tied with Brandon Drury's 2018 streak. The catcher/ third baseman has hit safely in 27 of his 33 Triple-A games since joining the roster on April 13 and still leads the International League with a .373 average.

ACTIVATED- On Wednesday, New York activated left-hander Jayvien Sandridge off the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sandridge was initially a 32nd round pick by Baltimore in 2018 out of Mercersburg Academy near the Pennsylvania and Maryland state line. After stints in the Minors with Cincinnati and San Diego, Sandridge signed a Minor League contract with New York in February. Over seven seasons professionally, the reliever has appeared in 156 games with a 13-14 mark and a 3.91 ERA.

DOWN- Jon Olsen was placed on the 7-Day Injured List Wednesday. Olsen made one appearance for the RailRiders in Nashville, allowing three runs on three hits over one inning of work in Friday's 10-5 SWB win.

ATTACK MODE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 17 hits on Tuesday were the second-most in any one game this season, trailing only the 19-run, 23-hit parade on May 1 at Syracuse. Eight of nine players collected at least one hit, six had multi-hit efforts and three had three hits apiece. Tuesday marked the third four-RBI game in Ismael Munguia's career.

SPEED THRILLS SOMETIMES- Tuesday marked the third time the RailRiders stole five bases in a single game this season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre did not attempt a stolen base on Wednesday, but added three more on Thursday, including two by new team-leader Ismael Munguia, who now has a one-steal lead over Andrew Velazquez at 13 to 12.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York was off on Thursday and begins a series at Chavez Ravine tonight against the Dodgers. Max Fried gets the ball in the series opener... Somerset hammered Akron 12-0. Tyler Hardman went 3-for-3, homered twice and drove in six to pace the Patriots in the win... Hudson Valley fell 7-6 to Wilmington in 10 innings. Roc Riggio homered and Jackson Castillo drove in three in the loss... Tampa split action with Lakeland, winning the resumption of Wednesday's suspended game 2-0 before falling 3-1 in Thursday's regularly scheduled game.







International League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.