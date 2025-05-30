Storm Chasers Fall 3-1, Saints Takes Series Lead

May 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers and St. Paul Saints took a pitchers' duel into the 7th inning on Thursday night, but the Saints triumphed, 3-1, to take a series lead over the Chasers.

Right-handed pitcher Thomas Hatch threw 7.0 shutout innings, earning his 3rd quality start of the season. Hatch struck out four and retired 11 straight between the 3rd and 6th innings, but saw little run support from Omaha's offense.

Omaha had just three hits in the first 7 innings of Thursday's game, including Cavan Biggio's as a Storm Chaser with a single to left field in the fourth inning. The Chasers' fourth and final hit did not come until the bottom of the 8th, after MJ Melendez doubled.

After six innings without a run on either side, the Storm Chasers struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 7th. Luke Maile reached on a two-base throwing error, Peyton Wilson walked, and a Brian O'Keefe sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position. Nick Pratto was walked to load the bases and Tyler Tolbert hit a sacrifice fly to plate Maile.

In the top of the 8th, Sam Long came in to make his 3rd Major League rehab appearance with the Storm Chasers. Two walks and a 3-run home run off Long put St. Paul ahead 3-1. Stephen Nogosek relieved Long in the 8th with 2 outs in the inning. Nogosek gave up a hit, but retired the following batter for the final out of the frame, going on to pitch a perfect ninth inning as well.

The 3-1 score was cemented as Wilson drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth but was stranded on base to end the game. In total, Omaha left 9 runners on base and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

The Storm Chasers returns to action Friday night against St. Paul. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CT at Werner Park, with Chandler Champlain scheduled to pitch.







International League Stories from May 30, 2025

Storm Chasers Fall 3-1, Saints Takes Series Lead - Omaha Storm Chasers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.