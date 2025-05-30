Red Wings Storm Back to Walk-off Clippers, 10-9

This Friday night marked game four of the Rochester Red Wings six-game set against the Columbus Clippers. The Red Wings jumped ahead with six runs on the back of three homers in the first inning, but fell behind in the eighth before rallying for three runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off for the second-straight night, 10-9. RF Nick Schnell delivered three hits and four RBI along the way, including a game-winning double down the right-field line in the bottom of the ninth to put away the Clippers. DH Andrés Chaparro joined the party with his second and third home runs of the season, driving in four runs for the Red Wings.

Rochester wasted no time getting the offense going in the bottom of the first. SS Jackson Cluff led off the inning with a walk, and 3B Brady House followed with a single down the third-base line, putting runners on first and second with no outs. Andrés Chaparro then crushed a 415-foot shot over the left field wall to give the Red Wings a 3-0 lead over Columbus. But the power surge did not stop there, as 2B Trey Lipscomb drew a walk and Nick Schnell followed with a home run of his own over the right field fence. The very next batter, CF Andrew Pinckney stepped up to the plate and drove a deep fly ball over the center field wall. Three homers later, Rochester ended the inning with a commanding 6-0 lead over Columbus.

In the top of the second, the Clippers looked to respond. DH Johnathan Rodríguez launched his fourth homer of the season, putting the Clippers on the board at 6-1. An inning later, 3B Christian Cairo lined a double to center field. CF Petey Halpin followed with a fly out to center, allowing Cairo to tag up and advance to third. Moments later, a wild pitch brought Cairo home, trimming Rochester's lead to 6-2. Still with no outs, SS Brayan Rocchio singled up the middle. While DH David Fry was at the plate, Rocchio stole second and advanced to third on a fielding error. Fry then grounded out to short, and Rocchio was able to cross the plate. Going into the fourth inning, the Clippers had narrowed the gap, trailing Rochester 6-3.

With Columbus gaining ground, Chaparro struck again in the bottom of the fourth, sending a towering shot to center to extend Rochester's lead to 7-3. This marked his 10th professional multi-homer game, and first of 2025.

The top of the fifth opened with back-to-back doubles for the Clippers. CF Petey Halpin ripped a sharp fly ball to center, followed by SS Brayan Rocchio's line-drive double that brought Haplin home. Rochester's bullpen held the Clippers to a 7-4 game heading into the sixth inning.

After a scoreless sixth, the game advanced to the seventh inning with the Red Wings still holding a three-run advantage. Haplin got things rolling for the Clippers with a fly ball that landed in left field for a base hit. With Haplin on first, Rocchio worked a walk to allow Haplin to head to second. Fry reached first on a chopper to third that was bobbled, loading the bases. Rodríguez earned a walk with bases loaded, advancing all runners and allowing Haplin to score, narrowing the gap to 7-5. After Rodríguez, RF Chase DeLauter drew a walk, forcing Rocchio home to trim the lead to one.

With the Clippers still trailing by one to start the eighth, Haplin led off with a sharp line-drive single. Fry launched a home run to center field, sending Halpin home. With a tied game, Rodríguez was hit by a pitch allowing him to take first. With Rodríguez on first, DeLauter doubled on a line drive to right field, moving Rodríguez to third. A wild pitch allowed Rodríguez to score, putting the Clippers in the lead with a 9-7 score to end the inning.

Rochester kept Columbus off the board in the top of the ninth, heading into their final at-bat with a chance to stage a comeback. Brady House got the Wings going with a line-drive single to right field. A wild pitch allowed House to move to second. Chaparro then worked a walk, and PR J.T. Arruda replaced him on first base. With House on second and Arruda on first, Trey Lipscomb drove a fly ball to left field for a single to load the bases. The following at-bat, C Drew Millas then grounded out back to the mound, but House scored on the play to trim the deficit to one. With two outs, Schnell doubled down the right field line, sending Arruda and Lipscomb home to end the ball game in a 10-9 win, clinching a series victory.

LHP Andrew Alvarez took the mound for the Red Wings, going 4.0 innings with seven hits, three earned runs (four total), and three strikeouts and no walks. RHP Parker Dunshee was the first out of the bullpen, delivering a scoreless 2.0 innings with two hits allowed, one walk, and two strikeouts. RHP Carlos Romero came on in the seventh and surrendered two earned runs on one hit with three walks without recording an out. RHP Patrick Weigel came on in relief and turned in three consecutive strikeouts on nine-straight pitches to finish the inning. RHP Clay Helvey entered in the eighth and surrendered three earned runs on three hits, while striking out one. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. came on to pitch in the ninth and closed things out, allowing one hit while striking out two.

RF Nick Schnell earned Red Wings Player of the Game tonight for his dominating performance at the plate. Schnell went 3-for-5 with his first home run as a Red Wing, a walk-off double, and a single along with four RBI. The former first round draft pick by Tampa Bay has picked up a hit in each of the first four games of the series, carrying a .462 batting average (6-for-13) with a 1.357 OPS.

The Red Wings look to win their sixth consecutive game Saturday night, in game five of their six-game series against Columbus. RHP Adrian Sampson is scheduled to start against the Clippers' LHP Parker Messick. First pitch is slated for 6:45 PM from Innovative Field.







