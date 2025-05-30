Clippers See Come-From-Behind Effort Fall Short
May 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Columbus Clippers dropped their fifth game in a row Friday evening at Rochester, falling to the Red Wings, 10-9. It was the fourth consecutive defeat at the hands of the Red Wings, and seventh overall in the last eight games for the ClipShow.
The Clippers scored five runs combined in the 7th and 8th innings to pull ahead of the Red Wings, but once again blew a two-run advantage in the 9th inning.
Rochester put up six runs in the bottom of the 1st inning, but the Clippers began their comeback immediately. 2024 IL MVP Johnathan Rodriguez homered in the top of the 2nd inning, making it 6-1.
Columbus trailed 7-4 entering the 7th inning, when Rodriguez and Chase DeLauter both drew bases loaded walks. In the 8th, David Fry clubbed a go-ahead two-run home run, and then Rodriguez later scored on a wild pitch to make the score 9-7.
Petey Halpin banged out three hits to raise his average on the year to .297.
Columbus sees its record drop to 22-30, while Rochester improves its standing to 20-33.
The series in Rochester continues Friday evening at 6:45pm. The Clippers will return home to face Toledo on Tuesday, June 3 for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.
