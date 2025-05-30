Jacksonville Broadcaster Kornberg Earns MLB Call-Up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations and play-by-play voice Scott Kornberg will join the Marlins Radio Network to broadcast nine Marlins regular season games from June 6-15, when Miami plays at the Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals.

Kornberg made his major league debut on the Marlins Radio Network on May 18, 2024 and had the walk-off call in the Marlins' 10-9 win over the New York Mets. He also called seven additional regular season games for Miami during the 2024 season and has broadcast select Marlins' Spring Training games each of the last five seasons. He will be paired with Miami Marlins broadcaster Jack McMullen and pregame host Stephen Strom on the Marlins Radio Network. Fans can listen on 940 WINZ AM and 94.9 HD2 in South Florida, as well as worldwide on MLB.tv and the MLB app.

"I recognize how lucky I am, in that an opportunity like this does not always come to my colleagues in the minor leagues," Kornberg said. "A huge thank you to the Miami Marlins and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for allowing me this chance, as well as to my wife, Madie, kids, Sam, Alma and Luca, and parents, David and Paula, and siblings, Michaela, Adam and Ian for always supporting me in this dream. I am incredibly excited to broadcast Major League Baseball again. It never gets old to get that call."

A native of Belle Mead, N.J., Kornberg is currently in the midst of his sixth season with Jacksonville and 11th in professional baseball. In addition to his broadcast duties, as the Jumbo Shrimp's Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations, he serves year-round in the club's front office as the primary media contact, hosts the Turn 2 Podcast with Marlins minor leaguer Troy Johnston, helps manage the Jumbo Shrimp's presence and coverage on a variety of platforms and sells and services corporate clients, season ticket holders and group guests at VyStar Ballpark.

During the baseball offseason, Kornberg works as a gameday member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' public relations staff and is the ESPN Plus voice of Jacksonville University women's basketball while also filling in as a play-by-play broadcaster for the school's other teams. Additionally, he boasts experience as a fill-in on both the Alabama Crimson Tide Sports Network and NC State Wolfpack Sports Network.

Prior to joining the Jumbo Shrimp, Kornberg served as the football and men's basketball broadcaster at Western Illinois University from 2014-18 and the lead voice of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (High-A, Chicago Cubs) from 2016-18, a stint during which he was honored as the 2017 Carolina League co-Broadcaster of the Year. He has also enjoyed time with the High Point-Thomasville HiToms (Coastal Plain League) in 2013, Colgate University from 2013-14, Quad Cities River Bandits (Low-A, Houston Astros) in 2014 and Winston-Salem Dash (High-A, Chicago White Sox) in 2015.

Kornberg is a 2013 graduate of the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. During his time in College Park, he served as the co-director of the school's student radio station, WMUC Sports. In addition to helping run its day-to-day operations and managing the station's news and web content, Kornberg hosted a pair of talk shows and broadcast Terps men's and women's basketball, football, baseball, men's soccer and softball. While at Maryland, he enjoyed being a campus tour guide with Maryland Images and also worked as a television reporter for Capital News Service, where he covered the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte.







