Bats Allow 13 Runs, Drop Series with Mud Hens

May 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Louisville Bats dropped their fourth game in a row to the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday night, falling 13-4. Despite the Bats leading in the sixth, they couldn't stop the Mud Hens from scoring as the home team put up 10 in the bottom of the frame to put the game out of reach.

The Bats were winning 3-2 to start the bottom of the sixth inning. But the pitching unraveled in the bottom half. Sam Benschoter (L, 2-2) came in to relieve starter Wade Miley but gave up two walks and two hits, and the Mud Hens took a two-run lead. He failed to record an out, and Joe La Sorsa came in. He got a strikeout but then walked three batters in a row, resulting in more runs for the Mud Hens. Alan Busenitz came in to try and stop the bleeding, but he gave up a grand slam to Brewer Hicklen and a two-run homer to Bligh Madris. When the dust settled after the inning, the Mud Hens scored 10 runs, led 12-3, and never looked back.

Before the sixth inning, Miley looked sharp right out of the gate. In the first, he picked up a strikeout and used his signature pickoff move to throw out a runner at first. He picked up another strikeout and kept the Mud Hens off the board in the second.

In the third frame, Miley had trouble. He gave up an RBI single to Jace Jung and loaded the bases with three walks. Despite the walks, he mitigated the damage and only allowed one run after the inning.

The Bats offense started slow but got going in the fourth inning. Francisco Urbaez began the inning by hitting a ball to the wall, turned on the jets, and made it to third with a triple. Christian Encarnacion-Strand notched a single that scored Urbaez, and the Bats tied the score at one.

It wasn't tied for very long as the Mud Hens responded in the bottom of the inning. Ryan Kreidler doubled and scored on a single by Madris. But once again, Miley kept the damage to a minimum and only surrendered one run.

In the top of the sixth inning, Ivan Johnson drew a walk and then stole second. After Urbaez walked, Encarnacion-Strand doubled to straightaway center field and scored Johnson. Urbaez made it to third on the play and scored on a wild pitch from Toledo reliever Ricky Vanasco. The Bats led 3-2 before the Mud Hens big inning.

After the sixth, Jordan Balazovic (W, 3-0) came in to throw for Toledo, earning the win with a scoreless seventh. Albert Abreu pitched the final two innings for Louisville. He gave up one run in that span. Davis Wendzel got an RBI on a groundout in the ninth inning to make the final score 13-4.

Encarnacion-Strand was the only Bat who picked up multiple hits. He finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Urbaez scored twice while tallying his fourth triple to tie for the International League lead.

The Bats (24-30) will continue their series with the Mud Hens (31-24) with game five on Saturday night.







