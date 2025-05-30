Saints Come Back Late, Ride Alvarez' Five RBI Night to 9-8 Win Over Storm Chasers

PAPILLION, NE - The St. Paul Saints got contributions up and down the lineup on Friday night at Werner Park, but the bottom of the order came up huge when needed, none bigger than Armando Alvarez' five RBI. The Saints came back late to win their third straight over the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-8.

Two batters into the game and the Saints had a 1-0 lead. Anthony Prato led off with a single to center and that was followed by a Mickey Gasper RBI double to left-center.

Three batters into the bottom of the first and the Storm Chasers took the lead. Tyler Tolbert led off by reaching on an error by second baseman Edouard Julien. He stole second and scored on a bloop single to right by Cavan Biggio tying the game at one. Jac Caglianone then hit a two-run homer to center, his sixth of the season, giving the Storm Chasers a 3-1 lead.

For the seventh straight game the Saints got a big fly. Mike Ford led off the fourth inning with a walk. Emmanuel Rodriguez followed with a single to right putting runners at first and second. With one out Alvarez drilled a curveball over the wall in left-center, his fourth of the season, putting the Saints up 4-3.

The Storm Chasers answered with a three-run inning of their own in the bottom half. With two outs and nobody on Tyler Gentry was hit by a pitch. Marco Raya reached his pitch count and was removed for Darren McCaughan. Diego Castillo greeted him with a two-run homer to left, his first with the Storm Chasers and second of the season, giving the Storm Chasers a 5-4 lead. Brian O'Keefe singled to right, stole second, and scored on a single to left-center by Nick Pratto increasing the lead to 6-4. Raya went 3.2 innings allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits and struck out seven. He pitched better than his numbers would indicate because after the first three batters of the game reached, he retired the next 11 before the hit by pitch.

The Saints cut the deficit to one in the sixth. Edouard Julien led off with a walk and scored on a double to left-center by Yunior Severino making it 6-5.

A leadoff walk came back to haunt the Saints in the bottom of the seventh as Caglianone reached on the free pass. With two outs Tyler Gentry singled him to third and a wild pitch scored Caglianone giving the Storm Chasers a 7-5 lead.

The Saints grabbed the lead back in the eighth. Jeferson Morales led off with a double off the wall in left-center. Julien reached on a fielding error by the shortstop Cam Devanney as Morales went to third. Alvarez' RBI fielder's choice scored Morales to cut the deficit to 7-6. With two outs Ryan Fitzgerald roped an RBI triple to the gap in left-center tying the game at seven. Prato followed with an RBI single to left giving the Saints their first lead since the fourth at 8-7.

A huge insurance run was added by the Saints in the ninth. The first three hitters of the inning all singled as Morales, Julien, and Alvarez came through with the latter knocking in the run making it 9-7. Alvarez went 2-5 with a home run, five RBI, and two runs scored.

That run proved huge because in the bottom of the inning Caglianone led off with an infield single to third. Devanney followed with a single to third sending Caglianone to third. With one out a sacrifice fly to center by Gentry cut the Saints lead to one. After a walk to Castillo put the tying and winning runs on, Alex Speas got his only swing and miss of his 2.0 inning relief appearance as he struck out O'Keefe to end the game.

The bottom of the Saints order, Alvarez, Severino, and Fitzgerald, went 6-14 with seven RBI, and three runs scored.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. at Werner Park. The Saints send RHP Ander Morris (2-1, 3.80) and the Storm Chasers are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







