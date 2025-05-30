Redbirds Best Bulls 12-2

May 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Memphis Redbirds scored nine times in the second inning, then coasted to a 12-2 win over the Durham Bulls at the DBAP on Friday night.

Thirteen Redbirds (30-23) batters came to the plate to break the game open. The first six reached with two walks, three hits and an error. By the time the dust settled, Memphis knocked Bulls starter Joe Rock (L, 1-5) out of the game with the largest inning against the Bulls this season.

Joey Krehbiel (2.2IP), Sean Hunley (4IP) and Antonio Menendez (1IP) covered the final 7 2/3 innings of the game.

Durham (31-24) managed just one hit in the game, a two-run homer by Coco Montes in the fifth inning against Drew Rom. The Bulls mustered six baserunners with the other five reaching on walks. Carson Williams walked three times.

How It Happened: After a seven-pitch first inning, Rock saw the first six hitters reach. The frame started with a walk, then a grounder to second base that wasn't converted into an out anywhere with the baserunner slowing down before being tagged, resulting in a late throw to first base and Luken Baker still managing to make it to second. Another walk filled the bases before a bloop single scored the first of nine runs. Brody Moore, who had four hits, singled in one, then after a strikeout, Thomas Saggese singled in a run before Rock was pulled. Krehbiel entered to permit three straight hit before the final two outs were made.

Heriberto Gets The Call: Former Bulls outfielder Heriberto Hernandez had his contract selected by the Miami Marlins on Friday and made his major league debut. Hernandez went 0-1 with a walk before being lifted for a pinch-hitter. Hernandez saw two different stints for the Bulls in 2024.

What's Next: Joe Boyle (3-4, 1.88), who went just two innings in his Monday start against Memphis, is slated to start on Saturday. Memphis has not announced a starting pitcher yet.







