Redbirds Best Bulls 6-1

May 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Luken Baker homered twice and drove in four to lead the Memphis Redbirds past the Durham Bulls 6-1 on Memorial Day at the DBAP.

Baker drilled a three-run homer against Durham reliever Antonio Menendez (L, 1-1) in the third. Baker hit his second of the game in the ninth against Roel Garcia, who was making his Triple-A debut.

Joe Boyle worked the first two innings, but departed after making 40 pitches. Boyle did not allow a hit, while walking three and fanning three.

The Bulls (31-21) trailed Memphis (28-22) 5-0 in the seventh when Jake Mangum doubled home Tristan Peters in the seventh for Durham's only run of the game.

How It Happened: After a long conversation on the dugout steps between manager Morgan Ensberg, pitching coach Brian Reith and Boyle as the top of the second ended, Boyle's day was over. Menendez checked in for the third and the first four reached against him, including Baker with his three-run homer to center.

Rehab Rundowns: Rays outfielder Jake Mangum, who is winding down his rehab stint, singled, doubled and walked in five plate appearances. Mangum also just missed a diving catch in right-center on a double by Jimmy Crooks. Rays reliever Kevin Kelly tossed 1 1/3 innings in his second appearance with the Bulls and is also close to returning to Tampa Bay. Kelly permitted one hit, one walk, while striking out two.

Keegan's Debut: Durham catcher Dominic Keegan made his season and Triple-A debut on Monday. Keegan, sidelined with a right elbow injury since mid-February, was 0-3 with a walk.

What's Next: Since the Bulls and Redbirds (28-22) played on the holiday, Tuesday will be an off day. The series resumes Wednesday night at 6:35 PM ET with Ian Seymour (4-2, 2.70) slated to oppose Michael McGreevy (5-1, 3.22).







