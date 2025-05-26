Right-Handed Pitcher Braxton Ashcraft Recalled by Pittsburgh

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today recalled right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft. He is set to become the fourth former Indianapolis Indian and third member of the 2025 squad to make his major league debut this season, following right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington, infielder Tsung-Che Cheng and outfielder Matt Gorski.

Ashcraft, 25, began the season with Indianapolis, making 10 starts with a 3-3 record, 5.03 ERA (27er/48.1ip), 53 hits, 19 walks and 56 strikeouts. At the time of his promotion, Ashcraft's punchout total was tied with Columbus Parker Messick for the sixth most in the International League and his 48.1 innings pitched ranked 10th in the league.

The Pirates No. 7 prospect (MLB Pipeline) has appeared in 15 career games (14 starts) with Indy since June of 2024, going 4-3 with a 3.72 ERA (28er/67.2ip) and 70 strikeouts. After spending most of last season with Double-A Altoona, he made five appearances (four starts), allowing just one earned run in 19.1 innings for a 0.47 ERA. He had a .205 opponent average (15-for-73) and 0.98 WHIP in this span.

The Waco, Texas native was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (51st overall) of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Robinson High School (Robinson, Texas).

