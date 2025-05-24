Hens Walk-off Indians to Spoil Chandler's Gem
May 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
TOLEDO, Ohio - Bubba Chandler took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, but the Toledo Mud Hens scored five runs after his departure, including a walk-off single in the ninth, to top the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday evening at Fifth Third Field, 5-4.
The ninth inning included two dramatic turns for each team, though Toledo (26-24) clinched the last act. Down 4-2 with two runners on and two outs, Jack Suwinski singled to left field to tie the game for Indianapolis (26-21). In the bottom of the ninth, Stephen Scott swiped second base with two outs to help set up the winning play. Manuel Margot immediately followed the swipe with a single to score Scott and end the game.
Chandler entered the seventh with 79 pitches and faced the first three Mud Hens (26-24). He allowed a hit and issued a walk before being lifted from the game. Eddy Yean was summoned with two runners aboard and a 2-0 lead. He retired Stephen Scott for the second out, but Austin Murr clubbed his first home run of the season with two outs to spoil Chandler's gem.
Saturday marked the first time since April 13, 2022, that an Indians starting pitcher had taken a no-hitter into the seventh inning. On that night against the St. Paul Saints, three Indians hurlers led by starter Chase De Jong combined for the no-hitter.
Ryder Ryan (L, 2-1) pitched the ninth and took the loss for Indy. Matt Manning (W, 2-1) recorded the victory for the Hens but conceded Suwinski's single in the top of the ninth that resulted in a blown save.
Indy will conclude the road trip against the Mud Hens on Sunday evening. First pitch is slated for 5:35 pm at Fifth Third Field. The Indians will then return to Victory Field on Monday to open a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds.
