Sounds' Offense Explodes for 12 Runs to Take Series Over RailRiders

May 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - Nashville responded after dropping their first game of the series on Friday night with the largest margin of victory of the series so far. The Sounds clubbed their way to 15 hits and 12 runs to beat the RailRiders by seven to claim the fourth straight series win in front of the first sellout crowd of the season at First Horizon Park.

Thursday's hero Eddie Rosario got the scoring starting by dropping a ball into the right field corner for a RBI double. Two batters later Freddy Zamora placed one in the left field corner to plate another two and grab a 3-0. Nick Kahle made it 5-0 even quicker, jumping on the first pitch of the next at-bat for his first home run of the season. The RailRiders cashed in on a leadoff triple to start the fourth with their first run of the night. Anthony Seigler one-upped it, driving in two with a double to extend his hitting streak to 15 consecutive games.

The Sounds answered another RailRiders run in the sixth inning with one of their own. Zamora collected his third hit of the night before advancing into scoring position on an error. Kahle picked up his third RBI of the game with his second hit to make it 8-2.

It was the same story in the seventh inning.

After allowing the third RailRiders run, Nashville responded with three runs to build a 11-3 advantage. Rosario drew a leadoff walk and came around to score on a RBI triple from Adam Hall. Zamora drove him home with his second double of the night and his third RBI to match Kahle. A wild pitch would score Zamora and made it an eight-run game and the largest lead of the night for Nashville.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored a run for the third inning in a row - and their first with more than one run in the top of the eighth to make it 11-5.

The back-and-forth continued and culminated with Ernesto Martinez Jr. launching his fourth home run of the season off the batter's eye to make it 12-5. Vinny Nittoli locked down the top of the ninth inning by retiring the side in order with a pair of strikeouts.

The win gives the Sounds their fourth series win in a row a sixth overall on the season. Nashville improves to 31-19 and sole possession of second place in the International League, trailing Lehigh Valley by four games. The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon with a 2:05 pm scheduled first pitch for Salute to Armed Forces Day where the Sounds will be wearing specialty jerseys and hats on the field to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend.

POSTGAME NOTES:

SUPER FOOD: Nick Kahle continued his hot stretch at the plate with his first home run of the season, and his first career home run at First Horizon Park with a two-run blast to left field in the second inning. It was his first home run since hitting one on July 21, 2024, with Double-A Biloxi. His last Triple-A home run came on May 12, 2024, on the road in Durham. He made it consecutive multi-hit and multi-RBI games after finishing the night 2-for-4 with three RBI. He is hitting .500 (4-for-8) on the series with the home run, six RBI, two walks, two runs, and a strikeout. He has a hit in four of his last five games after not having a hit in his first five games of the season. Saturday night's home run was the 20th of his minor league career since he was selected in the fourth round by the Brewers in the 2018 MLB Draft.

FOUR MORA OF THEM HITS: Freddy Zamora tied his career-high with his four-hit game on Saturday night and his first career four-hit game in Triple-A. When he got his third hit, it was his first of the year and first since August 15, 2024, when he had his second straight - and only other 3+ hit games in Triple-A while on the road in Durham. He set his career-high with four hits on August 14, 2021, while playing with Low-A Carolina in his first season after being selected by the Brewers in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Miami. Since April 19th, Zamora is hitting .400 (24-for-60) with a home run, five doubles, 10 RBI, 12 runs, and carries a 1.004 OPS over a 19-game stretch.

STILL ON A HEATER: Anthony Seigler is the first Nashville player to have a 15-game hitting streak since Keston Huira did it from August 11-31, 2023. Seigler owns the longest active hitting streak in the International League after Charlotte's Kyle Teel did not record a hit in their game on Saturday night. Since starting his streak on May 2nd, Seigler is hitting .404 (21-for-52) with three home runs, three doubles, 11 RBIs, 10 walks, and 10 runs scored. He ranks fourth among full-season minor leaguers with his 1.212 OPS, is sixth in SLG (.712), and tied for sixth with his .500 OBP during the streak that has seen him reach base in a team-high 21 straight games. His OBP is tops in Triple-A during the span while his OPS and AVG are second-best; third in SLG.

TOP DOWN: For the first time this season all nine of the Nashville starters had a hit in the same game. Adam Hall was the last to record a hit but did so with his third triple of the year - second of the series in the bottom of the seventh. He is now tied with Anthony Seigler for the team-lead in triples. Nashville finished with 15 hits. It was their second-highest hit production of the year and fourth 14+ hit game of the season. The team set the season-high with 16 hits on April 20th in Charlotte.

OPEN STALL: Garrett Stallings worked a season-high 3.1 IP to start the game on the mound for his first start since July of last year. Over his three-plus innings he allowed just two hits and one earned run while striking out three RailRiders. His 3.1 IP was the most since pitching 4.0 IP of relief on September 10, 2024, vs. Memphis. Saturday night was his ninth overall appearance for the Sounds this year. He has six hitless appearances and three in which he has allowed exactly two hits. The RailRiders run the top of the fourth inning was just the second earned run he has allowed so far this season; good for a 1.38 ERA on the year. It was the 70th start of his professional career after starting 60 of his first 77 professional games after being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the 5th round of the 2019 MLB draft out of Tennessee.

PITCH CITY MAGIC: Josh Maciejewski made his Sounds debut and collected the win in his first game after being added to the roster prior to Friday night's game. The left-hander and former Yankees pitcher made his first career appearance against his former organization. He worked three 3.0 IP and allowed five hits, two runs (1 ER) and struck out one. He has now worked 3.0 IP in consecutive relief appearances and the third time overall with 3.0 IP on the season. Since the start of the 2019 season, Maciejewski pitched in 43 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre including 19 (12 GS) with the RailRiders in 2024. He was signed by the Brewers as a free agent on February 15, 2025. He made his Major League debut with the Yankees in 2024 and elected free agency last October.

BUNCH OF SELL OUTS: First Horizon Park had its first sellout of the 2025 season and 147th overall on Saturday night with an attendance of 10,388. It was the fourth-largest crowd of the International League season so far and sixth overall in Triple-A.







