Capacity Crowd Cheers Clippers over Cubs Saturday
May 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS - A full house of 10,100 fans turned out on a beautiful Saturday night in the Arena District as the Columbus Clippers knocked off the Iowa Cubs, 5-1.
The Clippers exploded for four runs in the bottom of the 1st inning, highlighted by RBI doubles off the bats of Johnathan Rodriguez and Kyle Datres.
Lefty pitcher Doug Nikhazy (2-3) turned in one of the best starts by a Columbus pitcher this season, keeping the Cubs hitless until the 6th inning and striking out three. A leadoff double in the 6th by Greg Allen represented the only hit for Iowa against Nikhazy in 6.0 innings of work.
Columbus improves to 22-25, while the Cubs fall to 26-21 on the year.
The evening ended with a special Star Wars themed fireworks show to the delight of the capacity crowd at Huntington Park.
The Clippers head to Rochester for a week-long series against the Red Wings, after which they will return home to face Toledo on Tuesday, June 3 for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.
International League Stories from May 24, 2025
- Montgomery Delivers a Career Night in 8-6 Loss - Charlotte Knights
- Jacksonville Offense Silenced in Six-Run Defeat - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Margot Walks It off for 5-4 Victory over Indianapolis - Toledo Mud Hens
- Syracuse Splits Doubleheader with Rochester, Mets Win Duel of the Dishes - Syracuse Mets
- Iowa's Offense Struggles in Loss at Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Capacity Crowd Cheers Clippers over Cubs Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings Storm Back to Win Game One, Split Saturday Twin Bill - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Blank Stripers, 6-0, Clinch Series Victory - Louisville Bats
- Stripers Held to Three Hits in 6-0 Loss to Louisville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bulls Split Saturday Twinbill with Red Sox - Durham Bulls
- Superb Starting Pitching Leads 'Pigs to Doubleheader Sweep of Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Swept by Lehigh Valley on Saturday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Raya's Perfect Outing Wasted in 12-1 Loss in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- May 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 24, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 24 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Offering $5 off Tickets for Memorial Day Sunday Game at NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.