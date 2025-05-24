Capacity Crowd Cheers Clippers over Cubs Saturday

COLUMBUS - A full house of 10,100 fans turned out on a beautiful Saturday night in the Arena District as the Columbus Clippers knocked off the Iowa Cubs, 5-1.

The Clippers exploded for four runs in the bottom of the 1st inning, highlighted by RBI doubles off the bats of Johnathan Rodriguez and Kyle Datres.

Lefty pitcher Doug Nikhazy (2-3) turned in one of the best starts by a Columbus pitcher this season, keeping the Cubs hitless until the 6th inning and striking out three. A leadoff double in the 6th by Greg Allen represented the only hit for Iowa against Nikhazy in 6.0 innings of work.

Columbus improves to 22-25, while the Cubs fall to 26-21 on the year.

The evening ended with a special Star Wars themed fireworks show to the delight of the capacity crowd at Huntington Park.

The Clippers head to Rochester for a week-long series against the Red Wings, after which they will return home to face Toledo on Tuesday, June 3 for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night.







