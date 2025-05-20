Offense Does Just Enough in Series Opening Victory

May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS - After a long two week road trip, the Columbus Clippers finally returned to the friendly confines of Huntington Park on Tuesday to open a six-game series with the Iowa Cubs.

Carlos Pérez got the scoring started in the top of the first. With two away, Pérez connected on a 1-1 slider and snuck it just inside the left field foul pole. His sixth homer of the year put Iowa in front 1-0.

Clippers were held of the scoreboard until the fourth. Johnathan Rodríguez singled and Petey Halpin walked to put a pair on for Jake Anchia. The Columbus catcher lined an RBI double to left, scoring Rodríguez, and tying the game at one.

The ClipShow would add another in the fifth after Yordys Valdes led off with a walk. He advanced to third on an errant throw to first base, and scored on Lane Thomas' sacrifice fly, giving Columbus a 2-1 lead. Thomas (wrist), continued his MLB rehab assignment for the Cleveland Guardians, batting in the leadoff spot as the designated hitter. He went 0-2 at the dish with an RBI and a walk, playing all nine innings for the first time on assignment.

Cubs bounced back to tie it in the top of the sixth behind an RBI single by Owen Caissie. Clippers starter Vince Velasquez (W, 1-0) would finish out the sixth on the hill to close his outing. He allowed two earned runs over six strong, allowing only four hits, walking one batter, and striking out six in his first win of the season.

It didn't take long for Columbus to get that run back. With two down, Halpin singled to left. Anchia followed that with a single of his own. Milan Tolentino then stepped to the plate and sent a hot shot through the gap between the first and second basemen for Iowa, scoring Halpin, and putting the ClipShow back on top, 3-2.

The Clippers bullpen then went to work. Andrew Walters worked a 1-2-3 seventh, striking out two. Zak Kent walked a pair, but ultimately struck out the side. And Franco Aleman closed out the ninth, clinching the series opening win for the ClipShow.

Columbus improves to 20-23, Iowa drops to 24-19. The series continues on Wednesday afternoon with a Business Day Special game time of 12:05pm. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.







