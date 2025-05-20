Sounds, RailRiders Postponed on Tuesday Night

May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - Due to incoming severe weather and out of safety precaution for staff, attendees, and players, tonight's game between the Nashville Sounds and Scranton-Wilkes/Barre RailRiders has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at First Horizon Park on Wednesday, May 21. The first of two seven-inning games will begin at 5:05 pm with gates opening at 4:30 pm. Game two will start 30-minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2025 regular season home game at First Horizon Park for a ticket of equal value, including Wednesday's doubleheader with one ticket good for both games.

For more information on exchanging your tickets, please contact the Nashville Sounds ticket office at 615-690-HITS.







