Red Sox Best Bulls 8-2
May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
WORCESTER, MA - Brian Van Belle threw seven solid innings to lift the Worcester Red Sox past the Durham Bulls 8-2 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Polar Park.
Van Belle (W, 2-1) permitted just one run on four hits to pick up his second win of the season.
Joe Boyle (L, 3-4), just named International League pitcher of the week for the second time, permitted a pair of two-out runs in the first, then an unearned run in the fourth. Boyle walked four and struck out five, but saw his league-leading ERA rise a tad from 1.44 to 1.76.
Trailing 4-0 in the seventh, the Bulls (28-18) got on the board against Van Belle on a homer to left by Coco Montes. In the eighth, Montes singled in another run, bringing Carson Williams to the plate as the go-ahead run. However, Williams fanned against Isaiah Campbell (S, 4). The WooSox would go on to score four times in the last of the eighth against Joey Krehbiel.
How It Happened: The first inning proved costly for Boyle. After retiring the first two batters, Boyle permitted a walk and a two-strike double before Nathan Hickey delivered a two-run single softly dropped into centerfield. The other run against Boyle was unearned in the fourth when a leadoff walk came in to score. Following a stolen base, Marcelo Mayer hit a tap toward the mound which was fielded by Boyle. His off-balance throw drifted into the baseline and hit Bob Seymour in the body. Blake Sabol scored on the play for a 3-0 lead.
Hot Coco: Coco Montes had three of Durham's seven hits, including a solo homer to lead off the seventh. Montes has hit two homers on Durham's current road trip.
Wags Rolling: Jacob Waguespack tossed another scoreless inning on Tuesday night, stranding two baserunners. Waguespack has permitted one earned run all season across 19 2/3 innings, lowering his ERA to a miniscule 0.46 over 15 games.
What's Next: Mason Englert is slated to open the second game of the series on Wednesday night at 6:05 PM ET against Robert Stock (3-2, 3.27).
International League Stories from May 20, 2025
- Offense Does Just Enough in Series Opening Victory - Columbus Clippers
- Iowa Falls in Game One at Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Red Sox Best Bulls 8-2 - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings Use Nine-Run Fifth to Roll Past Mets - Rochester Red Wings
- Garcia Hits First Triple-A Homer, Anthony Goes Deep in Win over Durham - Worcester Red Sox
- Miley Twirls Shutout as Bats Top Stripers 4-0 - Louisville Bats
- Louisville Hands Stripers 4-0 Loss in Rain-Shortened Opener - Gwinnett Stripers
- Indians at Mud Hens Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- May 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Nashville Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Marlins' Phenom Pérez Probable Starter for Thursday's Game as Part of Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds, RailRiders Postponed on Tuesday Night - Nashville Sounds
- DJ Lobo to Headline Cocos Locos Night at Innovative Field on May 31 - Rochester Red Wings
- Late Runs Doom Bisons in 5-4 Loss to Lehigh Valley Tuesday Morning - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs Squeak out One-Run Win to Open Series with Buffalo - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Give Thanks to Those That Serve During May 21-25 Homestand - St. Paul Saints
- MASN to Feature Select Norfolk Tides Baseball Games - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings to Air on MASN, May 28, and July 9 - Rochester Red Wings
- Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame Elects Bisons' Mike Buczkowski in Class of 2025 - Buffalo Bisons
- Make It a Dozen: Saints and Tides Postponed on Tuesday, Doubleheader Thursday - St. Paul Saints
- Aces Around the Bases Disc Golf Returns to VyStar Ballpark on July 25-26 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.