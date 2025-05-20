Red Sox Best Bulls 8-2

May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - Brian Van Belle threw seven solid innings to lift the Worcester Red Sox past the Durham Bulls 8-2 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Polar Park.

Van Belle (W, 2-1) permitted just one run on four hits to pick up his second win of the season.

Joe Boyle (L, 3-4), just named International League pitcher of the week for the second time, permitted a pair of two-out runs in the first, then an unearned run in the fourth. Boyle walked four and struck out five, but saw his league-leading ERA rise a tad from 1.44 to 1.76.

Trailing 4-0 in the seventh, the Bulls (28-18) got on the board against Van Belle on a homer to left by Coco Montes. In the eighth, Montes singled in another run, bringing Carson Williams to the plate as the go-ahead run. However, Williams fanned against Isaiah Campbell (S, 4). The WooSox would go on to score four times in the last of the eighth against Joey Krehbiel.

How It Happened: The first inning proved costly for Boyle. After retiring the first two batters, Boyle permitted a walk and a two-strike double before Nathan Hickey delivered a two-run single softly dropped into centerfield. The other run against Boyle was unearned in the fourth when a leadoff walk came in to score. Following a stolen base, Marcelo Mayer hit a tap toward the mound which was fielded by Boyle. His off-balance throw drifted into the baseline and hit Bob Seymour in the body. Blake Sabol scored on the play for a 3-0 lead.

Hot Coco: Coco Montes had three of Durham's seven hits, including a solo homer to lead off the seventh. Montes has hit two homers on Durham's current road trip.

Wags Rolling: Jacob Waguespack tossed another scoreless inning on Tuesday night, stranding two baserunners. Waguespack has permitted one earned run all season across 19 2/3 innings, lowering his ERA to a miniscule 0.46 over 15 games.

What's Next: Mason Englert is slated to open the second game of the series on Wednesday night at 6:05 PM ET against Robert Stock (3-2, 3.27).







