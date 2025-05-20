Red Wings Use Nine-Run Fifth to Roll Past Mets

May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Tonight, the Rochester Red Wings hit the road for their first six-game series against the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium. The Red Wings carried their momentum from a series finale win over Durham Sunday afternoon, using a nine-run fifth to beat the Mets by a score of 9-4 Tuesday night. CF Robert Hassell III picked up three hits including two doubles to pace the offense, and 2B Darren Baker added a multi-hit game of his own out of the ninth spot in the lineup. On the mound, RHP Adrian Sampson accounted for the Red Wings third consecutive quality start with 6.2 solid innings of work.

After a scoreless four innings controlled by pitching on both sides, the Red Wings broke through in the top of the fifth. To kick off the rally, Franchy Cordero walked and C Drew Millas lined a single to put a pair of runners on base. LF Andrew Pinckney then dropped down a bunt for a single to load the bases. SS Jackson Cluff then slapped a ground ball to the left side, which resulted in a throwing error that allowed Cordero and Millias to both cross the plate, making the score 2-0. 2B Darren Baker joined the fray with an RBI single, scoring Pinckney and moving Cluff to third.

With the Red Wings still up 3-0 in the fifth, Baker stole second base to set the stage for Daylen Lile, who reached base via an infield single. Cluff scored on the play to push the lead to four, and Baker reached third. With still nobody out, 3B Brady House looped a single over third base which drove Baker home and moved Lile to third to put runners on the corners once again. CF Robert Hassell III kept the train rolling with an opposite-field RBI double into the left-center field gap that cleared the bases and ballooned the lead to seven. 1B Trey Lipscomb capped off the nine-run frame with a two-run shot to left field, his third of the year with the Red Wings to make the score 9-0.

In the ensuing half-inning, Mets RF Gilberto Celestino got things started with a double to left. SS Luis De Los Santos followed with an infield single to shortstop, putting runners on the corners. CF Drew Gilbert grounded a single into left field which plated Celestino to put the Mets on the board, 9-1. With runners on the corners, a throwing error on a pickoff attempt allowed De Los Santos to cross the plate to make the game 9-2.

Luis De Los Santos got things going for Syracuse in the bottom of the seventh inning with a line-drive double to the left side. With two outs, 3B Ronny Mauricio followed with a sharp ground ball single to center that sent De Los Santos to cross the plate to make it a six-run game. Mauricio was left on first after a pop out, and the score remained 9-3 headed into the eighth inning.

The score remained the same heading into the Mets final at-bat in the bottom of the ninth. Mauricio lifted a one-out homer over the right field wall, trimming the lead to five runs. With still one out, LF Jared Young struck a hard line drive to right field for a single. Two batters later, 1B Jon Singleton drove a double to right field, moving Young to third. But with runners on second and third, a strikeout gave the Red Wings their second consecutive win, 9-4.

RHP Adrian Sampson started tonight's game on the mound and turned in 6.2 innings of work, most by a Red Wings starter this season. The right-hander allowed three earned on nine hits, with five strikeouts and no walks before handing the ball to LHP Konnor Pilkington. The southpaw covered 1.0 full inning without allowing a run, striking out one and walking three. RHP Carlos Romero took over with two outs in the eighth, and surrendered a run on three hits with a strikeout across 1.0 inning of his own. RHP Eduardo Salazar closed the door with the final out in the ninth, striking out the only batter he faced.

CF Robert Hassell III is the Red Wings Player of the Game in the series opener. The former eighth overall pick by the San Diego Padres picked up three hits, including a pair of doubles to go along with two RBI and a run scored. Hassell III boasts an average exit velocity of 91.2 MPH this season, fifth-best among all International League hitters with at least 150 at-bats and just ahead of Rochester native and current Iowa Cub Ben Cowles.

Rochester will look to win three-straight games in game two of the series against Syracuse Wednesday afternoon. RHP Chase Solesky will take the ball for the Red Wings in what will be an 11:05 a.m. first pitch.







