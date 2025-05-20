MASN to Feature Select Norfolk Tides Baseball Games

International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) today announced that beginning later this month, it will air select Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals minor league affiliate games live across MASN, MASN2, and MASN+ for the remainder of the 2025 season.

The Tides will be featured on MASN the following days: Thursday, May 29 vs. Lehigh Valley; Thursday, June 26 vs. Gwinnett; Wednesday, July 30 vs. Memphis; and Thursday, September 4 vs. Nashville. The Tides will be featured on MASN2 on Thursday, August 21 vs. Charlotte.

Norfolk home games have also been broadcasted locally this year and will be through the end of the season. For every Tuesday and Wednesday home game, the Tides are broadcasted on WGNT. On every Saturday and Sunday home game, the Tides are aired on WTVZ.

"We are excited to announce the addition of these minor league games, which will allow both Nationals and Orioles fans to see the franchises' stars of tomorrow on MASN today and further connect them to their teams," said Greg Bader, MASN Executive Vice President and General Manager.

In April, MASN announced the launch of MASN+, a direct-to-consumer streaming option allowing in-market fans the option to watch Orioles and Nationals baseball with no blackouts and no cable or satellite subscription. MASN+ subscribers get all MASN programming, including the affiliate games. Fans can subscribe at MASNSports.com.







