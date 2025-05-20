Five-Run Fourth Lifts Jacksonville to Win

May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Heriberto Hernandez's solo home run sparked a five-run fourth inning as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp went on to win 6-3 over the Memphis Redbirds Tuesday night at VyStar Ballpark.

After trading zeroes in the first three-and-a-half innings, the Jacksonville (29-17) bats woke up in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Hernandez (7) crushed a solo homer off Memphis (23-21) starter Ian Bedell (0-4). Joe Mack followed with a single, Victor Mesa Jr. walked and Maximo Acosta singled to load the bases. Jack Winkler ripped a two-run double extending the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 3-0. Jacob Berry also clubbed a two-run double pushing the lead up to five.

The Redbirds plated their first runs in the fifth. With one out, Jimmy Crooks singled and two batters later, Ryan Vilade (4) blasted a two-run home run off Connor Gillispie (W, 1-0).

Memphis tallied their final run in the sixth. José Fermín walked and stole second. A balk pushed him to third and with two outs, Thomas Saggese walked. With runners at the corners, Crooks knocked in Fermín with a base hit, cutting the deficit to three, 5-3.

The Jumbo Shrimp put the game away in the seventh. Troy Johnston started with a base hit and Mack walked two batters later. Two batters after that, Maximo Acosta swatted a base hit, scoring Johnston and giving Jacksonville a 6-3 advantage.

George Soriano (H, 1) and Josh Simpson (S, 3) combined for four scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Jacksonville and Memphis meet again in Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. contest from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Adam Mazur (2-3, 3.46 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbirds RHP Curtis Taylor (1-0, 3.48 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday for Charity Begins at Home. The Jumbo Shrimp and Mayo Clinic Stroke Group come together to raise awareness and funds throughout the night through ticket sales and promotions. The first 500 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. will receive a state of the art "technology for the shrimp" t-shirt, presented by Renewal by Andersen and Ambetter Health. This shirt will accompany fans through all of their technological mishaps.







