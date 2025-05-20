Five-Run Fourth Lifts Jacksonville to Win
May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Heriberto Hernandez's solo home run sparked a five-run fourth inning as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp went on to win 6-3 over the Memphis Redbirds Tuesday night at VyStar Ballpark.
After trading zeroes in the first three-and-a-half innings, the Jacksonville (29-17) bats woke up in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Hernandez (7) crushed a solo homer off Memphis (23-21) starter Ian Bedell (0-4). Joe Mack followed with a single, Victor Mesa Jr. walked and Maximo Acosta singled to load the bases. Jack Winkler ripped a two-run double extending the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 3-0. Jacob Berry also clubbed a two-run double pushing the lead up to five.
The Redbirds plated their first runs in the fifth. With one out, Jimmy Crooks singled and two batters later, Ryan Vilade (4) blasted a two-run home run off Connor Gillispie (W, 1-0).
Memphis tallied their final run in the sixth. José Fermín walked and stole second. A balk pushed him to third and with two outs, Thomas Saggese walked. With runners at the corners, Crooks knocked in Fermín with a base hit, cutting the deficit to three, 5-3.
The Jumbo Shrimp put the game away in the seventh. Troy Johnston started with a base hit and Mack walked two batters later. Two batters after that, Maximo Acosta swatted a base hit, scoring Johnston and giving Jacksonville a 6-3 advantage.
George Soriano (H, 1) and Josh Simpson (S, 3) combined for four scoreless innings with five strikeouts.
Jacksonville and Memphis meet again in Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. contest from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Adam Mazur (2-3, 3.46 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbirds RHP Curtis Taylor (1-0, 3.48 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
Gates open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday for Charity Begins at Home. The Jumbo Shrimp and Mayo Clinic Stroke Group come together to raise awareness and funds throughout the night through ticket sales and promotions. The first 500 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. will receive a state of the art "technology for the shrimp" t-shirt, presented by Renewal by Andersen and Ambetter Health. This shirt will accompany fans through all of their technological mishaps.
International League Stories from May 20, 2025
- Vilade Homers as Redbirds Drop Opener at Jacksonville - Memphis Redbirds
- Five-Run Fourth Lifts Jacksonville to Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Montgomery Tallies Three Hits in 5-1 Loss - Charlotte Knights
- Mauricio Homers But Syracuse Falls to Rochester, 9-4, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Offense Does Just Enough in Series Opening Victory - Columbus Clippers
- Iowa Falls in Game One at Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Red Sox Best Bulls 8-2 - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings Use Nine-Run Fifth to Roll Past Mets - Rochester Red Wings
- Garcia Hits First Triple-A Homer, Anthony Goes Deep in Win over Durham - Worcester Red Sox
- Miley Twirls Shutout as Bats Top Stripers 4-0 - Louisville Bats
- Louisville Hands Stripers 4-0 Loss in Rain-Shortened Opener - Gwinnett Stripers
- Indians at Mud Hens Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- May 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Nashville Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Marlins' Phenom Pérez Probable Starter for Thursday's Game as Part of Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds, RailRiders Postponed on Tuesday Night - Nashville Sounds
- DJ Lobo to Headline Cocos Locos Night at Innovative Field on May 31 - Rochester Red Wings
- Late Runs Doom Bisons in 5-4 Loss to Lehigh Valley Tuesday Morning - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs Squeak out One-Run Win to Open Series with Buffalo - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Give Thanks to Those That Serve During May 21-25 Homestand - St. Paul Saints
- MASN to Feature Select Norfolk Tides Baseball Games - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings to Air on MASN, May 28, and July 9 - Rochester Red Wings
- Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame Elects Bisons' Mike Buczkowski in Class of 2025 - Buffalo Bisons
- Make It a Dozen: Saints and Tides Postponed on Tuesday, Doubleheader Thursday - St. Paul Saints
- Aces Around the Bases Disc Golf Returns to VyStar Ballpark on July 25-26 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Five-Run Fourth Lifts Jacksonville to Win
- Marlins' Phenom Pérez Probable Starter for Thursday's Game as Part of Rehab Assignment
- Aces Around the Bases Disc Golf Returns to VyStar Ballpark on July 25-26
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall on Walk-Off to Tides in Series Finale
- Pintar, Mesa Jr. Power Jacksonville by Norfolk