Vilade Homers as Redbirds Drop Opener at Jacksonville

May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped game one of a 12-game road trip and six-game series at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Tuesday night at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville.

After Memphis allowed five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, right fielder Ryan Vilade smacked his fourth home run of the season to left-center field to put the Redbirds on the board in the top of the fifth. An inning later, catcher Jimmy Crooks singled home a run to pull within two.

Memphis ultimately stranded the tying run on base in the sixth and was unable to score with the tying run at the plate in the seventh. Crooks finished the night 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. The five Memphis hits were tallied by the bottom four batters in the lineup. Third baseman Jose Fermin reached twice via walk and stole his team-leading 13th base of the season.

Starting pitcher Ian Bedell (0-4) allowed five runs on six hits, walked two and struck out three in 3.2 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher allowed a home run in the five-run fourth, his ninth home run allowed this season. Michael Gomez provided 1.2 innings of scoreless relief and struck out two.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, May 18 to wrap up a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.