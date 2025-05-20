Marlins' Phenom Pérez Probable Starter for Thursday's Game as Part of Rehab Assignment

May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins pitcher Eury Pérez will continue his injury rehabilitation assignment for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday, as he is the probable starter for a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Memphis Redbirds at VyStar Ballpark.

After undergoing Tommy John Surgery and missing the entirety of the 2024 season, Pérez began his rehab assignment on April 26 for Low-A Jupiter. With the Hammerheads, he surrendered only three runs, two earned, on nine hits in 10.0 innings. He struck out 12 against three walks, working as many as 4.0 innings and 48 pitches in a game.

Born in Santiago in the Dominican Republic, Pérez was originally signed by the Miami Marlins on July 2, 2019 as an international free agent. He did not make his minor league debut until 2021, splitting time between Low-A Jupiter and High-A Beloit. He pitched to an ERA of 1.96 and struck out 108 in 78 innings on the mound.

In 2022, Pérez finished his season Double-A Pensacola and won the Marlins' Minor League Pitcher of the Year award. He was assigned to the Blue Wahoos in 2023, appearing in six games to begin the season. Amid the right-handers 2023 campaign, the Marlins recalled him to the majors on May 10, 2023.

Pérez made his major league debut on May 12, starting a home game against the Cincinnati Reds. He secured his first win on May 18 against the Washington Nationals. In 19 starts for Miami, Pérez had a record of 5-6 with a 3.15 ERA. He allowed 32 earned runs in 91.1 innings while striking out 108. He finished seventh in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Pérez is the ninth Marlin to rehab in Jacksonville in 2025. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (April 1-April 10), right-hander Declan Cronin (April 10-April 18), outfielder Jesús Sánchez (April 10-April 15), infielder Connor Norby (April 12-April 17), catcher Nick Fortes (May 1-4), left-hander Ryan Weathers (May 2-14), outfielder Derek Hill (May 7-May 12), and infielder Otto Lopez (May 16-18) have also rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025.







International League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.