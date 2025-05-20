IronPigs Squeak out One-Run Win to Open Series with Buffalo

May 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - A daring double steal from Óscar Mercado and Erick Brito helped produce the go-ahead run for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (32-14) in an eventual 5-4 win on Tuesday morning against the Buffalo Bisons (17-27) on Tuesday morning at Coca-Cola Park.

Alan Roden began the game with a leadoff homer for the Bisons, but Otto Kemp answered him with his league-leading 11th homer of the season to tie the game for the 'Pigs in the bottom of the first inning.

Kemp gave the 'Pigs in the lead with an RBI single and Gabriel Rincones Jr. added on with an RBI groundout to plate Justin Crawford, making it 3-1.

Josh Rivera swatted a two-run homer down the rightfield line to tie the game for the Bisons in the top of the fifth.

The game stayed tied at two until Mercado and Brito's heist in the eighth. With Mercado as the lead runner at second and Brito trailing at first, the pair took off on the pitch, with an ensuing error on the throw to third allowing Mercado to score the go-ahead run. Rodolfo Castro then singled home Brito to make it 5-3.

Joey Loperfido singled home a run to bring Buffalo to within one in the ninth, but Devin Sweet (S, 1) got David Scheider to ground into a force out to end the game, stranding the tying run at third base.

Ausitn Schulfer (2-0) turned in a perfect 1-2-3 eighth to earn the win while Sweet held on for the save, giving up one run on two hits and a walk, striking out one.

Justin Bruihl (1-2) took the loss for the Bisons, allowing two runs in one inning on two hits and a walk.

The IronPigs and Bisons continue their series on Wednesday, May 21st at 6:35 p.m. Andrew Painter (1-0, 2.25) is slated to go for the 'Pigs while Lazaro Estrado (1-3, 5.97) goes for Buffalo.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.