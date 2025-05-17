Buddy Kennedy Homers for a Fourth-Straight Game as 'Pigs Rally Falls Just Short against Mets
May 17, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Syracuse, New York - A late comeback bid for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (30-14) was snuffed out by the Syracuse Mets (18-25) in a 7-6 loss on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
For the second straight night, the Mets posted a crooked number in the first. On the strength of seven hits and an error, they plated seven runs with RBI singles for Jared Young and Luis De Los Santos, plus a three-run homer for Jakson Reetz.
The Mets added a seventh run in the fifth on a De Los Santos RBI fielder's choice.
The comeback trail started in the sixth for the 'Pigs. With two outs, Óscar Mercado worked a bases loaded walk to force home the first 'Pigs run and Cal Stevenson followed with a two-run single.
Buddy Kennedy smashed a three-run homer in the seventh, his fourth straight game with a longball and sixth of the season, to cut it to a one-run game.
The 'Pigs had the tying run on base in the eighth and ninth, but both times failed to find a way to tie the game.
Joander Suarez (1-1) earned the win for the Mets, allowing just two unearned runs in 5.2 innings on three hits, striking out three.
Nabil Crismatt (4-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing seven runs in 4.1 innings on nine hits, striking out four.
The IronPigs and Mets wrap up their series on Sunday, May 18th. Kyle Tyler (4-2, 3.12) is slated to go for the 'Pigs while Syracuse rolls with Brandon Waddell (1-2, 1.42).
