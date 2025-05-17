SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 17, 2025

May 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens (21-22) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (20-21)

May 17, 2025 | Game 42 | Home Game 21 | PNC Field | First Pitch 4:05 P.M.

RH Wilkel Hernandez (1-0, 2.45) vs. RH Anthony DeSclafani (No Record)

Hernandez: Pitched 4.0 shutout innings in 5/11 ND vs. Iowa, allowing 4 H with 4 K & BB (3-1 Cubs)

DeSclafani: Making first appearance since July 23, 2023, for SF at WSH; Missed all of 2024 season

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (May 16, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost to the Toledo Mud Hens 6-3 Friday night at PNC Field. Down four runs in the ninth, the RailRiders homered in the final frame but could not complete the rally, dropping their second straight to the Mud Hens.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring in the first inning off Toledo starter Dietrich Enns. After Yankees #12 Prospect Everson Pereira walked and Alex Jackson singled, Dominic Smith roped an RBI base hit to center, giving the RailRiders an early 1-0 edge. Toledo jumped ahead 2-1 in the second inning off RailRiders starter Jake Woodford. Gage Workman hit a two-run homer to center field to gain the advantage.

The Mud Hens added two runs in the third on a pair of RBI singles from Matt Vierling and Jahmai Jones, putting Toledo in front 4-1. In the eighth, Jones tripled home Jace Jung to extend Toledo's lead to four. Workman singled, plating another run for a 6-1 margin.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre cut into the deficit in the home half of the frame. Bryan De La Cruz doubled across Pereira to pull within four. A solo home run from Andrew Velazquez in the bottom of the ninth capped the scoring. Jesus Rodriguez reached base safely in his 25th consecutive game and extended his hitting streak to eight games in the loss.

Woodford (1-2) faced the minimum in three straight innings after the third, striking out the side in the sixth to finish with seven punchouts. Tyler Owens (1-1) earned the win, tossing two scoreless innings.

ARM ADDED- Anthony DeSclafani makes his Yankees-affiliate debut this afternoon. New York signed the right-hander to a Minor League contract and assigned him to the RailRiders on Tuesday. With today's start, the 35-year-old makes his first appearance since July 23, 2023, for San Francisco at Washington. He was placed on the Giants Injured List on July 30 with a right elbow flexor tendon strain and missed the remainder of that campaign. San Francisco traded DeSclfani to Seattle during the off-season, who, in-turn, flipped him to Minnesota. He spent the entire 2024 season on the Twins IL recovering from flexor tendon surgery. Over nine seasons in the Majors, DeSclafani has gone 54-56 with a 4.20 ERA.

IMPRESSIVE START ROLLS ON- Jesús Rodríguez went 3-5 with three singles on Friday, extending his on-base streak to 25 straight. It's tied for the longest active streak in the International League entering play today, matching Jose Fermin from Memphis and Charlotte's Kyle Teel. That trio is also now tied for the second-longest streak in the IL this year, trailing Norfolk's Dylan Beavers, who reached in 30 consecutive games from April 1 through May 8.

DEALT- Left-hander Rob Zastryzny was traded by New York to the Milwaukee Brewers for cash considerations on Friday. The reliever did not garner a decision over 13 games for the RailRiders this season. Zastryzny allowed eight runs, six earned on 16 hits with 12 strikeouts. He also did not walk a batter in 12 innings over work.

REHAB(S) COMPLETE- Jonathan Loáisiga returned to the Yankees on Friday from his MLB Rehab Assignment with the RailRiders. The right-hander appeared in three games, allowing one hit and striking out two over four innings of work. Clayton Beeter's rehab assignment also came to a close. New York activated Beeter from the Injured List and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but he has yet to report. Beeter saw action in five games, allowing one run on three hits over 5.1 innings of work.

ALL-TIME LOW- Toledo's 20 runs on Thursday is tied for the fourth-most allowed by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in any single game, matching the Denver Zephyrs tally on July 22, 1989, at Mile High Stadium.

IN A PITCH- Jose Rojas became the third Scranton/Wilkes-Barre position player to pitch this season. Outfielder Cooper Hummel pitched part of the 11th inning on April 11 against Rochester and earned the win. Edinson Durán worked the 12th inning in the RailRiders April 27 loss against Charlotte. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre used six position players for 11 appearances last season.

SOUNDS DIFFERENT- After this two-week homestand concludes Sunday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre heads to Nashville for the first time since May of 1991. The Red Barons and Sounds met 15 times during the Triple-A Alliance era, with Nashville leading the all-time set 8-7.

DEVELOPING STORY- Brandon Leibrandt was placed on the Development List Thursday, joining catchers Edinson Durán and Ronaldo Hernández. McKinley Moore was activated from the Dev List on Friday.

OCCASIONAL OPPONENT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plays Toledo for the second straight year and hosts the Mud Hens for the first time since 2019. Toledo, the Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, brings a roster to town that includes three former RailRiders: pitcher Dietrich Enns (2016-17), 2016 IL MVP Ben Gamel (2015-16) and Jahmai Jones (2024).

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- The Yankees beat the Mets 6-2. Paul Goldschmidt drove in a pair and Carlos Rodon struck out five in the win... Somerset walked off Portland 4-2 in 10 on a Dylan Jasso home run... Hudson Valley fell 4-3 to Aberdeen. Jace Avina homered and Josh Grosz struck out six in the loss... Tampa was idle on Friday.







