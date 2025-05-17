Chasers Fall to Clippers, 8-2

May 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - Despite Nelson Velázquez's third home run of the week, the Omaha Storm Chasers fell to the Columbus Clippers, 8-2 Saturday night at Werner Park.

The first 13 Storm Chasers hitters of the night were retired by Columbus starter Will Dion, and a solo homer from Velázquez with one out in the fifth was Omaha's first baserunners of the night.

Right-hander Ethan Bosacker made his Triple-A debut for Omaha Saturday, working a scoreless first inning before three straight hits opened the second inning and plated two runs for the Clippers. Bosacker settled down to retire 12 of his next 14 Columbus hitters though the end of the fifth, including a 1-2-3 fifth inning.

Columbus knocked Bosacker out of the game in the sixth, as the Clippers loaded the bases and Ryan Hendrix took over on the mound for Omaha. Hendrix allowed all three inherited runners to score, as well as three of his own, for an 8-1 score in the middle of the sixth.

Singles from John Rave and Nick Loftin were followed by an RBI single from MJ Melendez that plated Rave, bringing the score to the 8-2 that held to be final.

Behind Hendrix, Trevor Richards pitched 2.0 scoreless innings, including a 1-2-3 eighth inning, and Junior Fernandez threw a 1-2-3 ninth, as the two combined to retire the final 8 Clippers hitters of the night.

While Melendez singled in the bottom of the ninth, his second hit of the day, Omaha could not mount a comeback, to drop its second game of the week.

The Storm Chasers will try again to complete the series win Sunday at 2:05 p.m. CT with right-hander Chandler Champlain headed to the mound for Omaha







