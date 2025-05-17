Tides Fall To Jacksonville Saturday

May 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (15-28) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (28-16), 10-3, on Saturday Night. The Tides enter the series finale on Sunday down 4-1 on the week prior to hitting the road at St. Paul.

Just like Friday night, Jacksonville scored first with a four-spot. This time it was in the second inning, with three of the runs coming on a home run by Victor Mesa Jr. Norfolk bounced back with two runs in the third inning when TT Bowens belted a two-run double off the wall to make it a 3-2 game.

That is as close as Norfolk came to competing with Jacksonville. The Jumbo Shrimp responded in the fourth inning with three more runs, including a two-run shot by Andrew Pintar. They would score a run in each of the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to cap their 10 runs scored. Norfolk scored their final run in the seventh while drawing a walk with the bases loaded. That is all the Tides would manage, as they fell, 10-3.

The series finale begins at 1:05 pm on Sunday. RHP Cameron Weston (0-2, 4.96) is set to pitch for Norfolk while LHP Patrick Montverde (2-0, 4.26) is set to open for Jacksonville.







