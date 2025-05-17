Another Rojas Slam Lifts RailRiders

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Toledo Mud Hens 7-2 Saturday afternoon at PNC Field. Jose Rojas hit his third grand slam of the season to help snap a two-game skid.

Anthony DeSclafani made his Yankees-affiliated debut for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, who played as the Malmo Oat Milkers. The right-hander had not pitched since July 23, 2023, for the San Francisco Giants. DeSclafani struck out the first batter he faced and worked a scoreless opening inning.

Toledo opened the offensive account with a run on back-to-back base hits in the second. Ryan Kriedler doubled and scored on a Brian Serven single for a 1-0 Mud Hens lead. DeSclafani walked a batter with two down before proceeding to retire the next seven in a row to close his outing.

Wilkel Hernandez held SWB in check through five innings. Toledo's starter allowed three hits and one walk while striking out six.

In the home half of the sixth, Jesus Rodriguez tripled off Bailey Horn and scored on a Dominic Smith single to even the game at one. With two outs, Cooper Hummel's sac fly plated Smith for a 2-1 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke the game open in the last of the eighth inning, loading the bases with one out against Chase Lee. Rojas launched a 1-2 sweeper 386 feet to the lawn in right-center for a 6-1 advantage. Braden Shewmake reached on a base hit and scored when Ismael Munguia tripled to extend the lead to six runs.

The Mud Hens capped the scoring with a run on an error in the ninth.

DeSclafani pitched four innings in his debut, striking out five. Brent Headrick pitched a scoreless fifth, allowing two hits but struck out three. Allan Winans (2-0) worked the final four frames for the win. Horn (0-1) was tagged with a blown save and the loss.

Rodriguez had a pair of hits to extend his on-base streak to 26 straight. Rojas's grand slam was his third this month, having hit one on May 1 at Syracuse and in game two of a doubleheader against Rochester on May 7. He is the first player in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre history to hit three in any one season and is also the first to hit three during his SWB career.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Toledo wrap their only series of the season on Sunday at 1:05 P.M. Carlos Carrasco gets the start for the RailRiders against Lael Lockhart and the Mud Hens.

