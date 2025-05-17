Caissie Walks It off for Iowa and Wins 10-9 Over St. Paul

May 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs walked it off and beat the St. Paul Saints 10-9 as Owen Caissie hit a walk-off single to win it. The I-Cubs take a commanding five games to one lead over St. Paul after claiming the series win yesterday.

The Saints jumped out to a 7-0 lead over the I-Cubs as they took the lead for four innings.

Iowa started the comeback as Kevin Alcántara ripped his 10th double of the season in the fourth and scored the first three of nine unanswered runs heading into the eighth. And later hit a single in the fifth to plate two more runs. That marked Alcántara's first three of five RBIs on the night.

Chase Strumpf and Greg Allen both had RBI-singles and Carlos Pérez had his eighth double of the season as the game was tied 7-7.

Fast-forward to the eighth inning, Alcántara ripped his third homer of the season and gave the I-Cubs their first lead of the night.

St. Paul immediately answered with a two-run single from Will Holland and tied the game 9-9.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Owen Caissie hit a single into right center with bases loaded and won the game for Iowa.

The Iowa Cubs conclude the seven-game series against the St. Paul Saints on Sunday, May 18 as first pitch is slated for 1:08 p.m. CT.

