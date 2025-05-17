Caissie Walks It off for Iowa and Wins 10-9 Over St. Paul
May 17, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs walked it off and beat the St. Paul Saints 10-9 as Owen Caissie hit a walk-off single to win it. The I-Cubs take a commanding five games to one lead over St. Paul after claiming the series win yesterday.
The Saints jumped out to a 7-0 lead over the I-Cubs as they took the lead for four innings.
Iowa started the comeback as Kevin Alcántara ripped his 10th double of the season in the fourth and scored the first three of nine unanswered runs heading into the eighth. And later hit a single in the fifth to plate two more runs. That marked Alcántara's first three of five RBIs on the night.
Chase Strumpf and Greg Allen both had RBI-singles and Carlos Pérez had his eighth double of the season as the game was tied 7-7.
Fast-forward to the eighth inning, Alcántara ripped his third homer of the season and gave the I-Cubs their first lead of the night.
St. Paul immediately answered with a two-run single from Will Holland and tied the game 9-9.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, Owen Caissie hit a single into right center with bases loaded and won the game for Iowa.
The Iowa Cubs conclude the seven-game series against the St. Paul Saints on Sunday, May 18 as first pitch is slated for 1:08 p.m. CT.
##CUBS##
International League Stories from May 17, 2025
- Syracuse Beats Lehigh Valley, 7-6, on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Caissie Walks It off for Iowa and Wins 10-9 Over St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Back in the Win Column, Win Third Straight Series - Nashville Sounds
- Memphis Strands Tying Run in Scoring Position in Loss to Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Buddy Kennedy Homers for a Fourth-Straight Game as 'Pigs Rally Falls Just Short against Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Go from Seven Runs up to Being Walked-Off in 10-9 Loss to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Indians Sweep Doubleheader; Look for Series Sweep on Sunday - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Swept by Indians in Doubleheader - Louisville Bats
- Acuña Jr. Homers and Walks Four Times as Gwinnett Falls 5-3 to Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Durham Rallies Late to Beat Red Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- DeLoach's Three Hits Help Knights Top Stripers - Charlotte Knights
- Pintar, Mesa Jr. Power Jacksonville by Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bulls Stun Red Wings with Seven-Run Ninth Inning in 9-3 Comeback Win - Durham Bulls
- Tides Fall To Jacksonville Saturday - Norfolk Tides
- Another Rojas Slam Lifts RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Hernandez Shines from the Mound in 7-2 Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Josh Rivera's Late Home Run Pushes the Bisons Past Worcester 6-5 - Buffalo Bisons
- May 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 17, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.