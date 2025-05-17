Hernandez Shines from the Mound in 7-2 Loss

May 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

SCRANTON, PA - Looking to reach .500 for the first time this season, the (21-22) Toledo Mud Hens fell to the (20-21) Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 7-2. Toledo would take an early lead and hold onto it thanks to some impressive pitching, but fell late as the RailRiders' bats warmed up.

Following a scoreless first inning by both squads, the Mud Hens took a 1-0 lead in the second. Following two quick outs, Ryan Kreilder hit a double to right field to get into scoring position. Brian Serven would follow Kreidler's lead, scoring him with a grounder that found a gap into right field.

Tasked with protecting Toledo's lead, Wilkel Hernandez picked up two strikeouts in his second inning on the mound. The RailRiders, however, were able to Hernandez's pitch count to 41 in just two innings of action, forcing the Hens to consider getting the bullpen active early.

Despite his pitch-count issues, Hernandez would continue his campaign on the mound going into the fifth inning. Hernandez cruised through innings three and four, going one, two, three with just 26 pitches. As Hernandez approached 90 pitches, the Mud Hens got Ryan Miller up and moving.

However, with the 1-0 lead still intact, Toledo had Bailey Horn take the mound in the sixth. With the lefty on the mound and a lefty-heavy lineup, Scranton was quick to take away Toledo's lead.

Jesus Rodriguez led-off the inning with a triple into right-center field and was then brought in by a Dominic Smith RBI single. With runners on the corners, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would take a 2-1 lead as Cooper Hummel recorded his first RBI as a RailRider with a sacrifice fly.

Following one inning of action, Horn would be seated in favor of Miller. His first inning went by quickly as he one, two, three and earned two strikeouts along the way.

With Matt Vierling getting on base leading-off in the eighth, the Hens had a great opportunity to try and retake the lead. Hao-Yu Lee put runners on second and third with his second double of the game. With just one out, things looked to be going Toledo's way. That quickly changed as Jahmai Jones hit into an unassisted double play by third baseman Jose Rojas, keeping Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead 2-1.

Hoping to keep their deficit manageable, the Mud Hens gave the ball to Chase Lee who would make his second appearance since returning from Detroit. The RailRiders wasted no time loading the bases as a hit-by-pitch, a base hit, and a four-pitch walk brough Rojas to the plate.

Rojas took Lee deep to expand the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead 6-1 and earn his third grand slam of the month. With a crooked number already on the board, the deficit became even greater as Ismael Munguia hit an RBI triple to make it 7-1.

As heavy wind and rain picked up in Scranton, the Mud Hens looked to find any chance to keep the game alive. Allan Winians stood in the way of the feat and quickly sat Toledo's first two batters, before walking Kreidler. Serven then hit a hard grounder to second base, but the slippery conditions led to an error, scoring Kreilder. That would be all the Hens had though as Andrew Navigato went down swinging, making the 7-2 loss official.

The Toledo Mud Hens and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will face off one last time Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Notables:

Wilkel Hernandez (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

Ryan Kreilder (2-3, 2 2B, 2 R, BB)

Hao-Yu Lee (2-4, 2 2B)







