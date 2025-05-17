Pintar, Mesa Jr. Power Jacksonville by Norfolk
May 17, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Andrew Pintar homered and matched a career-high with four hits and Victor Mesa Jr. went deep and matched a career-high with four RBIs on Saturday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp stormed past the Norfolk Tides 10-3 at Harbor Park.
Jack Winkler began a scoreless second with a base hit off Norfolk (15-28) starter Kyle Brnovich (1-2). A Maximo Acosta walk and Brian Navarreto single loaded the bases for Jacob Berry, who lifted a sacrifice fly to right to bring home Winkler for the game's first run. Mesa Jr. followed by bashing a three-run home run to make it 4-0 in favor of Jacksonville (28-16).
The Tides got on the board in the third. Jumbo Shrimp starter Robinson Piña (3-2) walked two batters with two outs before TT Bowens drilled a two-run double to halve the advantage at 4-2.
Jacksonville responded immediately in the fourth. Berry doubled with one out and scored on a Mesa Jr. single. Pintar then lashed a two-run shot to left to widen the gap to 7-2.
Navarreto walked to jumpstart the sixth. After a pair of outs, Pintar walked. On a wild pitch coupled with an error, Navarreto scored from second to push the Jumbo Shrimp advantage to 8-2.
Heriberto Hernandez began the seventh with a triple and scored two batters later on a Winkler sacrifice fly.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Jordyn Adams walked, Dylan Beavers singled and Coby Mayo walked to load the bases. Samuel Basallo followed with a bases-loaded walk to pull the Tides within 9-3.
The Jumbo Shrimp put the finishing touches on in the eighth. Mesa Jr. doubled with two outs and scored on a Pintar RBI base hit, setting the final margin at 10-3.
Jacksonville wraps up their series at Norfolk in Sunday's 1:05 p.m. contest. LHP Patrick Monteverde (2-0, 4.26 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Tides RHP Cameron Weston (0-2, 4.96 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
