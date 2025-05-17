Durham Rallies Late to Beat Red Wings

Saturday night during ROC the Lilac Week, the Rochester Red Wings faced off against the Durham Bulls for Game five of the six-game series. The Red Wings weren't able to get the win, as Durham rallied for seven runs in the seventh to beat the Red Wings, 9-3. 3B Brady House earned himself Player of the Game by launching two towering home runs, picking up two of Rochester's three hits.

Red Wings Starter LHP Andrew Alvarez made quick work of Durham's first three hitters in the top of the first, setting them down 1-2-3. After CF Daylen Lile was retired on a sharp line drive to right, Red Wing third baseman Brady House put a towering fly ball over the left field fence for his team leading seventh home run of the season. And just like that, Rochester nabbed a 1-0 lead.

After a quiet second inning for both sides, former Red Wing and Durham's RF Andrew Stevenson got the Bulls in the hit column with a two-out double to left in the third. Alvarez, however, didn't waiver, as he then retired DH Tre' Morgan to silence Durham's first real threat quickly. In the bottom half of the inning, Daylen Lile drew a one-out walk, and Brady House followed up with his second House Call of the night, a 407-foot shot to center field, his second of the night and eighth of the season. At the end of three, it was Brady House, 3, Durham, 0.

There wasn't much work offensively from both teams in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. In the top of the seventh, 2B Coco Montes poked the ball to shallow right, ending Alvarez's night and forcing the Red Wings to go to their bullpen. The Bulls began to find their stride in the top of the seventh, knocking in two runs off of a double to center field from 3B Jamie Westbrook. By the end of the frame heading into the seventh-inning stretch, the Bulls closed down the Red Wings' lead to 3-2.

In the top of the eighth, LF Tanner Murray poked a fly ball to shallow right that turned into a double. The Bulls now had their tying run at second base with only one out. Pressure was put on RHP Carlos Romero as 1B Bob Seymour came up to the plate and singled, allowing Murray to advance to third base. Romero then went on to fan both 2B Coco Montes and C Kenny Piper, which helped the Red Wings escape the inning still leading 3-2.

The Bulls refused to go down, and in the top of the ninth, CF Tristan Peters doubled on a line drive to left field. Westbrook was up to bat next and grounded out to first, which allowed Peters to move to third. The Bulls continued to feed off the momentum with a double from Andrew Stevenson and a single from Tre' Morgan. This put the Bulls up 4-3 over the Red Wings, but they didn't stop there. They were able to knock in five more runs after this with multiple solid hits from the middle of their order, and then a three-run homer from Montes. This put Durham up 9-3, and the Red Wings couldn't bounce back in the bottom of the ninth.

Rochester was unable to cross the plate in the bottom half despite a single from Drew Millas, solidifying a six-run loss.

LHP Andrew Alvarez got the nod as the starter tonight for the Wings, making quick work of the Bulls, working into the seventh. His 6.1 innings pitched is the most by a Red Wing starter this season, allowing one earned run on four hits, the left-hander struck out three Durham hitters, and walked just one. RHP Patrick Weigel was first out of the bullpen, allowing two hits, one earned run, with a strikeout. LHP Konnor Pilkington appeared in his second straight contest, forcing the one hitter he faced to ground out. RHP Carlos Romero took over for the top of the eighth, striking out three, and came back out for the ninth, allowing a total of three runs, on five hits, with four strikeouts. RHP Marquis Grissom ended the ninth on the mound for the Wings, covering the final out while allowing four earned on three hits with a walk.

3B Brady House is our player of the game tonight, driving in all three runs and notching two of the Wings' three hits via his seventh and eighth homers of the season. Seven of his eight home runs have been hit at Innovative Field. House now leads the Nationals organization in both homers and RBI (24).

The Red Wings will look to bounce back on Sunday afternoon as they close out the series against Durham at 1:05 at Innovative Field. RHP Seth Shuman will make his second start of the series on the mound for Rochester, once again against Durham LHP Joe Rock.







