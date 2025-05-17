Acuña Jr. Homers and Walks Four Times as Gwinnett Falls 5-3 to Charlotte

May 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Ronald Acuña Jr. homered and drew four walks in his third rehab appearance with Gwinnett, but the Stripers (19-25) fell short in the late stages of a 5-3 loss to the Charlotte Knights (22-22) on Saturday night at Coolray Field. Gwinnett trails the series 3-2.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as James McCann drove in a run on a single which fell in front of right fielder Austin Slater. Charlotte took the lead on one swing with a two-run double from Oscar Colas in the second inning. Acuña flexed his muscles in the third inning with a 420-foot home run (1) off the batters' eye in center field to tie the game at 2-2. The Knights jumped back in front in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly from Mike Tauchman and didn't look back. Charlotte added two insurance runs in the seventh inning on a double from Corey Julks and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Bryan Ramos. The Stripers made the ninth inning interesting, scoring a run on a bases-loaded walk by Garrett Cooper but leaving the bases loaded afterward to fall 5-3.

Key Contributors: Acuña (1-for-1, homer, RBI, 4 walks) reached base in all five of his plate appearances for the Stripers. Gwinnett got 4.0 innings of work out of starter Ian Anderson who allowed just one hit and two earned runs while striking out eight batters.

Noteworthy: Acuna tied a Gwinnett single-game record with his four walks drawn, marking the 10th four-walk game in club history. His third-inning homer was the 11th of his Gwinnett career, first since April 17, 2018 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Gwinnett pitching staff struck out 16 batters in the loss, two shy of the season-high mark of 18 on April 10 at Norfolk. With a first inning single, Carlos Rodriguez extended a four-game hitting streak and 12-game on-base streak. Eddys Leonard walked to extend his on-base streak to 14 games.

Next Game (Sunday, May 18): Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Davis Daniel (1-2, 4.56 ERA) will start for the Stripers against Mike Clevinger (0-0, 9.00 ERA) of the Knights in a rematch of Tuesday's series opener. Head to the ballpark for COUNTRY Financial Sunday Funday, a special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







