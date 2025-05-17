Indians Sweep Doubleheader; Look for Series Sweep on Sunday

May 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Jack Suwinski's three-run homer in the first inning of Game 1 sparked a flurry of six unanswered runs in the first two frames as the Indianapolis Indians captured this week's series over the Louisville Bats with a 6-4 win in the doubleheader opener on Saturday night at Victory Field. Indy then took Game 2 behind a pair of four-run frames, 8-2.

After a walk by Endy Rodríguez and single by Nick Yorke in the bottom of the first inning in Game 1, Suwinski connected on his fourth home run of the season off major league rehabber Rhett Lowder (L, 0-1) to give the Indians (25-17) a 3-0 advantage. Following back-to-back singles by Liover Peguero and Brett Sullivan, Matt Fraizer plated the fourth run of the frame with a sacrifice fly to score Peguero.

The Indians tacked on two insurance runs in the second inning when Tsung-Che Cheng bunted for a hit and Rodríguez launched the first home run of his rehab assignment, a two-run blast to put Indy up 6-0.

Indianapolis staved off a comeback as the Bats (19-24) scored three runs in the fourth inning and a fourth run in the fifth.

Starting pitcher Thomas Harrington (W, 2-3) struck out a season-high eight batters across 5.2 innings, allowing all four Bats runs. Isaac Mattson (S, 4) recorded the final four outs.

In Game 2, the Bats went up 2-0 on an Edwin Ríos first-inning homer before Indy scored eight unanswered runs to take command. Cheng put the Indians on the board in the second inning with a bases-loaded walk. Yorke followed with a two-run, go-ahead single for a 3-2 advantage and Peguero tacked on an RBI single to extend the lead, 4-2.

Indianapolis posted another four runs in the following frame. Cheng kicked off the scoring again with a sacrifice fly and Suwinski later hit a bases-clearing double to extend the lead, 8-2.

Mike Burrows (W, 2-1) earned his second win in as many starts, recording five strikeouts in as many innings. Adam Plutko (L, 0-2) tossed just 1.1 innings, allowing four runs in his second loss of the campaign.

The six-game series concludes tomorrow at 1:35 PM as right-hander Bubba Chandler (2-1, 1.91) takes the mound for the Indians against Louisville right-hander Aaron Wilkerson (3-1, 4.50).







International League Stories from May 17, 2025

