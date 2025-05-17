Memphis Strands Tying Run in Scoring Position in Loss to Nashville

May 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds comeback fell short in game five of a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Saturday night by a final score of 4-3 at AutoZone Park.

Memphis rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Both runs reached via walk and scored on a catcher Andy Yerzy two-run, one-out double. Pinch runner Cesar Prieto was stranded in scoring position to end the game. Four of the five Redbirds hits in the loss were doubles.

Designated hitter Matt Lloyd went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored. Shortstop Thomas Saggese also went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored. Second baseman Bryan Torres brought home a run with a fifth-inning double.

Starting pitcher Alex Cornwell allowed four runs on four hits, walked two and struck out seven in his longest start of the season. All four runs allowed by the left-handed pitcher came between a pair of two-run homers. Both walks came around to score. Andre Granillo supplied 2.2 innings of scoreless, hitless relief. The right-handed pitcher walked one and struck out four.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, May 18 to wrap up a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.

