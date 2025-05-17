Memphis Strands Tying Run in Scoring Position in Loss to Nashville
May 17, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds comeback fell short in game five of a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Saturday night by a final score of 4-3 at AutoZone Park.
Memphis rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Both runs reached via walk and scored on a catcher Andy Yerzy two-run, one-out double. Pinch runner Cesar Prieto was stranded in scoring position to end the game. Four of the five Redbirds hits in the loss were doubles.
Designated hitter Matt Lloyd went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored. Shortstop Thomas Saggese also went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored. Second baseman Bryan Torres brought home a run with a fifth-inning double.
Starting pitcher Alex Cornwell allowed four runs on four hits, walked two and struck out seven in his longest start of the season. All four runs allowed by the left-handed pitcher came between a pair of two-run homers. Both walks came around to score. Andre Granillo supplied 2.2 innings of scoreless, hitless relief. The right-handed pitcher walked one and struck out four.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, May 18 to wrap up a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from May 17, 2025
- Syracuse Beats Lehigh Valley, 7-6, on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Caissie Walks It off for Iowa and Wins 10-9 Over St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Back in the Win Column, Win Third Straight Series - Nashville Sounds
- Memphis Strands Tying Run in Scoring Position in Loss to Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Buddy Kennedy Homers for a Fourth-Straight Game as 'Pigs Rally Falls Just Short against Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Go from Seven Runs up to Being Walked-Off in 10-9 Loss to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Indians Sweep Doubleheader; Look for Series Sweep on Sunday - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Swept by Indians in Doubleheader - Louisville Bats
- Acuña Jr. Homers and Walks Four Times as Gwinnett Falls 5-3 to Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Durham Rallies Late to Beat Red Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- DeLoach's Three Hits Help Knights Top Stripers - Charlotte Knights
- Pintar, Mesa Jr. Power Jacksonville by Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bulls Stun Red Wings with Seven-Run Ninth Inning in 9-3 Comeback Win - Durham Bulls
- Tides Fall To Jacksonville Saturday - Norfolk Tides
- Another Rojas Slam Lifts RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Hernandez Shines from the Mound in 7-2 Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Josh Rivera's Late Home Run Pushes the Bisons Past Worcester 6-5 - Buffalo Bisons
- May 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 17, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Strands Tying Run in Scoring Position in Loss to Nashville
- Baker Blasts Redbirds Past Sounds on Friday Night
- Redbirds Bats Held Quiet by Sounds, Drop Fifth Straight
- Memphis Swept in Doubleheader by Nashville to Begin Series
- Redbirds to Host Free Pitch, Hit & Run Event on June 14