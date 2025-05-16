Baker Blasts Redbirds Past Sounds on Friday Night
May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds snagged game four of a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Friday night by a final score of 8-5 at AutoZone Park.
Designated hitter Luken Baker broke out in the biggest way in the win. The right-handed slugger clubbed two home runs, the 87th and 88th home runs of his Memphis career. Baker finished the night 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a walk. Second baseman Jose Fermin tallied three extra-base hits with a pair of doubles and a two-run home run.
Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy did not allow an earned run on six hits across 5.0 innings of work. The right-handed pitcher struck out five and walked none in his fifth consecutive victory. Michael Gomez tossed a scoreless, hitless inning of relief and struck out two.
The win ended the Redbirds longest losing streak of the season at five games. Memphis is now 3-7 in 10 games against Nashville this season. With the win, Ben Johnson moves one win shy of tying Chris Maloney for all-time managerial wins in Memphis Redbirds history with 367. The Memphis native can become the all-time winningest manager with consecutive weekend victories.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, May 17 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
