Bisons Host LEGO® NINJAGO® 'Free Building Event' Before June 14 Game against Columbus

May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







LEGO® masters, it's time to get your brick on... because LEGO® NINJAGO® is coming back to Sahlen Field! As the Bisons host the Columbus Clippers on Saturday, June 14, we're hosting a LEGO® NINJAGO® Play Like a Ninja Free Building Event, starting when the gates open at 5:30 p.m. (first pitch at 6:35 p.m.).

LEGO® NINJAGO® Play Like a Ninja event is packed with ninja, LEGO® building, photo opportunities and more! Once you get into Sahlen Field on June 14, you'll want to head down the third base line towards section 121 of the ballpark for our special LEGO® NINJAGO® activation setup. There, guests will be able to 'Make & Take' their own LEGO® creations for FREE!

Fans can take photos with fun LEGO® NINJAGO® backdrops and put their moves to the test at the LEGO® Spinjitzu Battle Station. Then, you can hang out and watch a cool LEGO® NINJAGO® video on the Bisons scoreboard as well as a great matchup on the field between the Bisons and Clippers.

Tickets are available now at Bisons.com or at the Sahlen Field Box Office, and remember, you SAVE 20% on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of gameday. So, get your tickets now for our LEGO® NINJAGO® Free Building Event on June 14 because we promise everything will be awesome!







International League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.