Toledo Holds off RailRiders

May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost to the Toledo Mud Hens 6-3 Friday night at PNC Field. Down four runs in the ninth, the RailRiders homered in the final frame but could not complete the rally, dropping their second straight to the Mud Hens.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring in the first inning off Toledo starter Dietrich Enns. After Yankees #12 Prospect Everson Pereira walked and Alex Jackson singled, Dominic Smith roped an RBI base hit to center, giving the RailRiders an early 1-0 edge.

Toledo jumped ahead 2-1 in the second inning off RailRiders starter Jake Woodford. Gage Workman hit a two-run homer to center field to gain the advantage.

The Mud Hens added two runs in the third on a pair of RBI singles from Matt Vierling and Jahmai Jones, putting Toledo in front 4-1.

In the eighth, Jones tripled home Jace Jung to extend Toledo's lead to four. Workman singled, plating another run for a 6-1 margin.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre cut into the deficit in the home half of the frame. Bryan De La Cruz doubled across Pereira to pull within four. A solo home run from Andrew Velazquez in the bottom of the ninth capped the scoring.

Jesus Rodriguez reached base safely in his 25th consecutive game and extended his hitting streak to eight games in the loss.

Woodford (1-2) faced the minimum in three straight innings after the third, striking out the side in the sixth to finish with seven punchouts. Enns left the game at the end of the second inning after getting hit with a line drive, allowing one run on five hits. Tyler Owens (1-1) earned the win, tossing two scoreless innings.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its series with Toledo on Saturday at 4:05 P.M. The RailRiders will send Anthony DeSclafani to the mound to face the Mud Hens' Wilkel Hernandez. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

