Chasers Comeback Falls Short in 14-10 Loss to Clippers

May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers nearly completed a miraculous comeback Thursday night at Werner Park, but fell to the Columbus Clippers 14-10.

Columbus controlled the first half of the game, scoring 9 runs over the first 5.0 innings. Omaha starter Luinder Avila opened the game with a scoreless inning, then surrendered four runs in the second innings for a 4-0 Clippers lead. Columbus added one more in the fourth and four in the fifth off reliever Cruz Noreiga to jump out to a 9-0 advantage over Omaha.

The Storm Chasers began to mount a comeback in the sixth, sending nine batters to the plate to jump within 3 runs. Tyler Tolbert singled in Brian O'Keefe for Omaha's first run of the game, then Nick Loftin singled in Nick Pratto for a second run. With two outs in the inning, Cam Devanney connected on an opposite field grand slam, his third grand slam in five gams and seventh home run of the season, to bring the score to 9-6 in favor of Columbus.

Omaha added runs in the seventh and eighth, on solo homers from Nelson Velázquez and John Rave, to bring the game within one, a 9-8 Clippers lead.

After Ryan Hendrix pitched 1.1 scoreless innings Trevor Richards threw a scoreless seventh inning and Ryan Brady pitched a scoreless eighth inning to keep the game close. Columbus got to Brady in the ninth inning, though, as the Clippers plated five runs against the right handers on four walks and three hits, for a 14-8 Columbus advantage.

Down by six runs, Omaha attempted to mount another comeback in the bottom of the ninth as Tyler Gentry singled to open the frame and Pratto connected on his second opposite field home run in as many days to bring the score to the 14-10 that held to be final.

The Storm Chasers will look to bounce back Friday night with a 7:05 p.m. CT first pitch for Star Wars Night at Werner Park.







