IronPigs Winning Streak Snapped by Mets
May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Syracuse, New York - An early four-run hole was too much for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (30-13) to dig out of in an 8-5 loss to the Syracuse Mets (18-25) on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium, snapping the 'Pigs seven-game winning streak.
The Mets struck for four runs, all coming with two outs in the first inning. Jon Singleton singled home the opening salvo and Hayden Senger popped a three-run homer to make it 4-0.
A Garrett Stubbs RBI bunt single with two outs in the third got the 'Pigs on the board and a Rodolfo Castro sacrifice fly made it a two-run game in the fourth.
A second four-run frame put the Mets in firm control in the fifth. Singleton raised his tally to four RBI in the game as he blasted a three-run homer and a Gilberto Celestino RBI single made it 8-2.
The 'Pigs got an Óscar Mercado two-run homer in the sixth and a Buddy Kennedy solo homer in the ninth, but could not muster up any other runs, falling 8-5.
Blade Tidwell (2-2) earned the win for the Mets, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks, striking out six in five innings.
Devin Sweet (1-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs in one frame on two hits and two walks, striking out one.
The IronPigs and Mets continue their series on Saturday, May 17th. Nabil Crismatt (4-1, 1.96) is slated to go for the 'Pigs while Syracuse rolls with Joander Suarez (0-1, 24.00)
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
