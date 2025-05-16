Toledo Takes Game Four against Scranton Behind Strong Relief and Timely Hitting

May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Scranton, PA-The Toledo Mud Hens secured a 6-3 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday, May 16, under the lights at PNC Field. First pitch was at 6:35 p.m.

Toledo came out aggressive at the plate, with Jake Rogers swinging at the first pitch and singling up the middle. However, he was left stranded as Scranton starter Jake Woodford closed the inning.

The RailRiders got on the board quickly in the bottom of the first. Everson Pereira reached and later came around to score on a Dominic Smith RBI single to give Scranton an early 1-0 lead.

In the top of the second, the Mud Hens responded. Jahmai Jones was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, and Gage Workman, in his first at-bat with Toledo, crushed a two-run home run to left-center to put the Mud Hens ahead 2-1

Scranton threatened in the bottom of the frame. Jose Rojas led off with a double to center field, followed by an Andrew Velazquez single that moved Rojas to third. A walk to Cooper Hummel loaded the bases with no outs, but Toledo starter Dietrich Enns worked out of the jam, stranding all three runners.

In the top of the third, Rogers continued his hot night with a leadoff double. Matt Vierling followed with an RBI single to plate Rogers, and Jones added an RBI knock of his own to stretch the lead to 4-1.

Enns was pulled after taking a line drive and was replaced by Tyler Owens, who delivered two perfect innings in relief, retiring all six batters he faced and striking out three.

Brendan White took over on the mound to start the fifth for Toledo and held the RailRiders in check through the middle innings.

Rojas ripped his second double of the night in the sixth, but was left stranded once again as Scranton's offense struggled to capitalize with runners on base.

Toledo threatened in the seventh when Bligh Madris doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch, but he too was left aboard.

The Mud Hens added insurance in the eighth. Jace Jung led off with a single, then Jones drilled a triple to deep center to drive him in. Workman followed with an RBI single-his second hit and third RBI of the game-to extend Toledo's lead to 6-1.

The RailRiders chipped away in the bottom half of the inning. Bryan De La Cruz delivered a two-out RBI double to score Pereira, trimming the deficit to 6-2.

In the ninth, Velazquez launched a solo homer to center, and Jesus Rodriguez collected his third hit of the game, but it was not enough. The RailRiders' rally fell short as Toledo closed it out for the 6-3 win.

The Toledo Mud Hens will face off against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders for game five of the series at PNC Field on Saturday, May 17, with first pitch at 4:05 p.m.

Notables:

Gage Workman (2-3, HR, R, 3 RBI, BB)

Jahmai Jones (2-3, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI)

Tyler Owens (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)







International League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.