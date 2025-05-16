The Summer 6-Pack Is Here

May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







The Columbus Clippers have a great offer for you! Don't miss any of the action this summer at Huntington Park with a Clippers Summer Six-Pack! Get six games for the price of five and pick from one of the options below or pick your own games!

Seats will vary based on the game but available in Reserved Sections 1-3 or 21-25, subject to availability. Ticket Packages can be purchased by phone at 614-462-2757 or online!

Check out the some of the options for the Summer 6-Pack below:

"Sun"-Days:

Thursday, June 19th vs. Indianapolis at 12:05pm

Sunday, July 13th vs. Louisville at 1:05pm

Thursday, July 24th vs. Buffalo at 12:05pm

Sunday, August 10th vs. Gwinnett at 1:05pm

Thursday, August 24th vs. Omaha at 12:05pm

Sunday, September 7th vs. Indianapolis at 1:05pm

Dime-A-Dogs:

Tuesday, June 17th vs. Indianapolis at 7:05pm

Tuesday, July 8th vs. Louisville at 7:05pm

Tuesday, July 22nd vs. Buffalo at 7:05pm

Tuesday, August 5th vs. Gwinnett at 7:05pm

Tuesday, August 19th vs. Omaha at 6:15pm

Tuesday, September 2nd vs. Indianapolis at 6:15pm

Fireworks & More:

Saturday, June 21st vs. Indianapolis at 7:05pm (Zooperstars appearance)

Saturday, July 5th vs. Toledo at 7:05pm (post-game fireworks show)

Saturday, July 26th vs. Buffalo at 7:05pm (post-game fireworks show)

Friday, August 8th vs. Gwinnett at 7:05pm (Margaritaville Night & post-game fireworks show)

Friday, September 5th vs. Indianapolis at 7:05pm (post-game fireworks show)

Saturday, September 20th vs. Omaha at 5:05pm (Breakin' BBoy McCoy appearance)

Choose Your Own:

Select the 6-games that work best for your schedule!

Looking for even more fun, check out the Clippers Flex Pack!







International League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.