Bats vs. Indians Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Friday night's game vs. Louisville has been postponed due to inclement weather. This game will be made up tomorrow as part of a single-admission doubleheader at Victory Field, with Game 1 first pitch scheduled for 5:30 PM. Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the opener, and both games will be 7.0-inning contests.
The Bubba Chandler bobblehead giveaway (18-and-older only) will go on as scheduled, with gates opening for the twinbill at 5 PM. The Prospects Weekend team autograph session has been canceled, with another scheduled for Saturday, June 14.
The Indians will look to clinch a series victory on Saturday after winning the first three games of the six-game set vs. Louisville.
**Rain Check Policy
**To exchange your tickets for any future 2025 regular season game, please contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected], or contact your ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket type exchange is listed below:
Club Tickets - Good for new Box Seat Tickets
Loge Tickets - Good for new Box Seat Tickets
Landing Tickets - Good for new Landing Tickets
Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets
Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets
Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets
