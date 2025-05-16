Knights Fall to the Stripers After Building Big Lead

May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Three times this season the Charlotte Knights have erased a deficit of six runs or more to win a ballgame. Friday, the Knights were on the other side of a six-run comeback. Charlotte built a 6-0 lead on the Gwinnett Stripers but fell by a final score of 7-6.

The Knights did most of their damage in the top of the third inning. Dominic Fletcher opened the scoring with a two-run Home Run to right field, his seventh long ball of the season. Korey Lee added an RBI double and Corey Julks drove in two more with a double to left-centerfield.

Charlotte added another run in the fourth inning when Austin Slater doubled home Jason Matthews. That made the score 6-0 and the Knights were cruising. Unfortunately, things came to a standstill in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Jesse Scholtens kept the Stripers in check over the first four innings. He then retired the first two batters of the fifth inning. A double and a hit-by-pitch put two runners on and drove Scholtens from the game. The Stripers then proceeded to score four runs on a two-run single and three walks, two of which came with the bases loaded.

In the next inning Gwinnett rallied for three more runs, all with two outs, and took their first lead of the game at 7-6. Charlotte's best opportunity at tying the score came in the top of the seventh. Julks singled, stole second, and attempted to score on a Colson Montgomery single into centerfield. It took a perfect throw and tag, but Julks was called out and the Stripers held onto their lead.

Eight of the nine starters for Charlotte recorded at least one hit. Slater led the way with three hits while Julks and Lee each had two. Justin Anderson and Dan Altavilla both tossed a scoreless inning out of the Charlotte bullpen.







