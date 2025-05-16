Almora, Junk, Four-Run Third Lead Shrimp by Tides
May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Albert Almora homered in a four-run third inning on Friday and Janson Junk gutted through 5.0 innings of one-run ball as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp bested the Norfolk Tides 6-3 at Harbor Park.
The game was scoreless until Almora went yard to lead off the third. Norfolk (15-27) starter Trevor Rogers (0-2) walked Jakob Marsee, who stole second base and then scored on Otto Lopez's double. Two batters later, Jacob Berry notched an RBI single. Berry swiped second and he came home on Troy Johnston's RBI double that gave Jacksonville (27-16) a 4-0 lead.
The lone Tides run against Junk came in the fourth. TT Bowens doubled with one out and a Liván Soto single put runners on the corners. After a shallow fly out, an error allowed Bowens to score.
Junk scattered nine hits and a walk to yield that lone run in his 5.0 innings, striking out three to earn the win.
Marsee reached via an error to lead off the fifth. After a Lopez fielder's choice, Joe Mack walked. A ground out advanced the runners to second and third. A wild pitch brought in Lopez and Mack scored on an error to make it 6-1.
Three straight Norfolk walks started the sixth inning. A run scored on a double play before Dylan Carlson's RBI single, but the Tides could get no closer. Matt Pushard tossed 2.1 scoreless innings and George Soriano worked a shutout ninth for his first save.
Jacksonville bids for a series win over Norfolk in Saturday's 6:35 p.m. contest. RHP Robinson Piña (2-3, 3.62 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Tides RHP Kyle Brnovich (1-1, 4.66 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
International League Stories from May 16, 2025
- Iowa Claims Series with 12-7 Win Over St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Ten Hits By Norfolk Not Enough In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Almora, Junk, Four-Run Third Lead Shrimp by Tides - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Baker Blasts Redbirds Past Sounds on Friday Night - Memphis Redbirds
- Clippers Battled Back, But Omaha Walks It off on Friday - Columbus Clippers
- Wind Aided: Saints Lose Fourth Straight 12-7 to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Red Wings Top Bulls 10-6 - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings Slug Their Way Back into the Win Column Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Fall to the Stripers After Building Big Lead - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Overcome Six-Run Deficit to Beat Charlotte 7-6 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sikes Socks Two Homers, WooSox Win Big in Buffalo - Worcester Red Sox
- Senger and Singleton Homer as Syracuse Beats Lehigh Valley, 8-5, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Toledo Takes Game Four against Scranton Behind Strong Relief and Timely Hitting - Toledo Mud Hens
- Toledo Holds off RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Fall 10-3 to Worcester on Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs Winning Streak Snapped by Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats vs. Indians Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- May 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Nick Gonzales Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- Give Blood, Get Tickets Bisons Team up with Connect Life to Offer 2 Free Tickets with May Donation - Buffalo Bisons
- Series Preview: Sounds, RailRiders Square off for Very First Time - Nashville Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 16, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Star Wars Night Returns Saturday, May 31, Including Jabba, Ahsoka Jerseys, Fireworks & More - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Host LEGO® NINJAGO® 'Free Building Event' Before June 14 Game against Columbus - Buffalo Bisons
- Otto Lopez to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- The Summer 6-Pack Is Here - Columbus Clippers
- Shawn Bowman Named New Indianapolis Indians Field Manager - Indianapolis Indians
- Chasers Comeback Falls Short in 14-10 Loss to Clippers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Wild Night in Nebraska Ends in a Clippers Victory - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Almora, Junk, Four-Run Third Lead Shrimp by Tides
- Otto Lopez to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville
- Jumbo Shrimp Split Thursday De Facto Doubleheader with Tides
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights May 20-25
- Jacksonville and Norfolk Game Suspended on Wednesday Night