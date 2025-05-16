Almora, Junk, Four-Run Third Lead Shrimp by Tides

May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va. - Albert Almora homered in a four-run third inning on Friday and Janson Junk gutted through 5.0 innings of one-run ball as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp bested the Norfolk Tides 6-3 at Harbor Park.

The game was scoreless until Almora went yard to lead off the third. Norfolk (15-27) starter Trevor Rogers (0-2) walked Jakob Marsee, who stole second base and then scored on Otto Lopez's double. Two batters later, Jacob Berry notched an RBI single. Berry swiped second and he came home on Troy Johnston's RBI double that gave Jacksonville (27-16) a 4-0 lead.

The lone Tides run against Junk came in the fourth. TT Bowens doubled with one out and a Liván Soto single put runners on the corners. After a shallow fly out, an error allowed Bowens to score.

Junk scattered nine hits and a walk to yield that lone run in his 5.0 innings, striking out three to earn the win.

Marsee reached via an error to lead off the fifth. After a Lopez fielder's choice, Joe Mack walked. A ground out advanced the runners to second and third. A wild pitch brought in Lopez and Mack scored on an error to make it 6-1.

Three straight Norfolk walks started the sixth inning. A run scored on a double play before Dylan Carlson's RBI single, but the Tides could get no closer. Matt Pushard tossed 2.1 scoreless innings and George Soriano worked a shutout ninth for his first save.

Jacksonville bids for a series win over Norfolk in Saturday's 6:35 p.m. contest. RHP Robinson Piña (2-3, 3.62 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Tides RHP Kyle Brnovich (1-1, 4.66 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







