SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 16, 2025

May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens (20-22) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (20-20)

May 16, 2025 | Game 41 | Home Game 20 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

LH Deitrich Enns (1-1, 2.61) vs. RH Jake Woodford (1-1, 3.33)

Enns: Pitched 6.0 shutout innings in 5/10 ND vs. Iowa, allowing 4 H with 7 K & 0 BB (7-6 Cubs in 10)

Woodford: Worked 2.0 scoreless relief IP in 5/11 ND vs. ROC with 2 K & 0 BB (12-0 RailRiders)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (May 15, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Toledo Mud Hens 20-7 Thursday night at PNC Field. Three early four-run frames from Toledo were too much for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to overcome.

Toledo opened the scoring in the first, hitting two home runs to take a four-run advantage off RailRiders starter Erick Leal. Carlos Mendoza hit a solo shot to right for a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Jahmai Jones sent a three-run blast to left-center, giving the Mud Hens a 4-0 edge. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre countered in the home half of the frame. After Jesús Rodríguez extended his on-base streak to 24 straight games with a leadoff double, Dominic Smith doubled him home. Two batters later, Jose Rojas doubled to left, scoring Smith to cut the Mud Hens lead in half at 4-2. Toledo sent all nine batters to the plate to go up six runs in the top of the second and added a run in the third for a 9-2 lead. The RailRiders chipped away at Toledo's advantage in the third. After Rodriguez singled and Everson Pereira and T.J. Rumfield walked to load the bases, Rojas hit into an RBI force-out to narrow the gap. Alex Jackson followed with an RBI single to make it a five-run game at 9-4.

Toledo tallied four more runs in the fifth when Lee and Navigato both hit two-run singles to build a 13-4 lead. Three solo home runs in the fifth helped Scranton/Wilkes-Barre close the Mud Hens' advantage. The Mud Hens plated seven more runs in the ninth to cap the scoring.

Leal (1-5) worked 1.2 innings, surrendering eight runs on four hits. Clayton Beeter worked a clean seventh while continuing his MLB Rehab Assignment. Poulin tossed two frames at the outset for the Mud Hens, allowing two runs on three hits. Bergner (2-0) was credited with the win.

ALL-TIME LOW- Toledo's 20 runs tied the fourth-most allowed by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in any single game, matching the Denver Zephyrs tally on July 22, 1989, at Mile High Stadium.

BACK IN THE MIX- Jake Woodford returns to the RailRiders rotation tonight. The right-hander's last outing was two innings of relief work on Sunday due to two cancellations during the Rochester series. In his last start on May 4 at Syracuse, Woodford worked season-highs with 5.2 innings pitched, 81 pitches and seven strikeouts.

MAKING SWB AND ENNS MEET AGAIN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre squares off against former RailRiders starter Dietrich Enns this evening. The lefty was a 19th round selection by New York in 2012 and made 21 appearances for SWB over parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Enns went 8-3 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a 1.81 ERA over 104.1 innings of work. The Yankees packaged Enns with Zach Littell in July of 2017 in a trade with the Twins to acquired Jaime Garcia. Enns faced the RailRiders twice in 2018, going 0-1 and allowing five runs over 10.2 innings with seven strikeouts and three walks.

IN A PITCH- Jose Rojas became the third Scranton/Wilkes-Barre position player to pitch this season. Outfielder Cooper Hummel pitched part of the 11th inning on April 11 against Rochester and earned the win. Edinson Durán worked the 12th inning in the RailRiders April 27 loss against Charlotte. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre used six position players for 11 appearances last season.

SOUNDS DIFFERENT- After this two-week homestand concludes Sunday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre heads to Nashville for the first time since May of 1991. The Red Barons and Sounds met 15 times during the Triple-A Alliance era, with Nashville leading the all-time set 8-7.

DEVELOPING STORY- Brandon Leibrandt was placed on the Development List Thursday. He is currently the fourth player on the Dev List, along with fellow pitcher McKinley Moore and catchers Edinson Durán and Ronaldo Hernández. Leibrandt is 1-0 with a 3.10 ERA over seven starts in 2025, spanning 29 innings of work.

ARM ADDED- The New York Yankees signed right-hander Anthony DeSclafani to a Minor League contract and assigned him to the RailRiders on Tuesday. The 35-year-old has missed the last year and a half due to injury, including spending the entirety of the 2024 season on the Minnesota Twins Injured List while recovering from flexor tendon surgery. Over nine seasons in the Majors, DeSclafani has gone 54-56 with a 4.20 ERA. DeSclafani is slated to start on Sunday in the series finale against Toledo.

IMPRESSIVE START ROLLS ON- Jesús Rodríguez went 2-4 with a double on Wednesday afternoon to extend his on-base streak to 23 straight. It's tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League entering play tonight and now tied for the fourth-longest overall in the league so far. Norfolk's Dylan Beavers reached in 30 consecutive games from April 1 through May 8.

OCCASIONAL OPPONENT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plays Toledo for the second straight year and hosts the Mud Hens for the first time since 2019. Toledo, the Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, brings a roster to town that includes three former RailRiders: pitcher Dietrich Enns (2016-17), 2016 IL MVP Ben Gamel (2015-16) and Jahmai Jones (2024).

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- The Yankees were off on Thursday and opens a series at home tonight against the Mets. Carlos Rodon takes the ball in the opener against Tylor Megill... Somerset split a twinbill with Portland, falling 402 in game one and taking the nightcap 3-0... Hudson Valley split a doubleheader against Aberdeen, winning the front half 4-2 but got blanked 2-0 in game two... Tampa shut out Palm Beach 8-0. Four arms combined for the shutout, paced by Tanner Bauman.







