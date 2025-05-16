Red Wings Slug Their Way Back into the Win Column Friday Night

May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Friday night marked another beautiful evening for the fourth matchup between the Red Wings and the Bulls in this six-game series. The Red Wings took control early in this game, scoring early and keeping the pressure on for a 10-6 win. RF Daylen Lile came through with four hits to tie a career-high, coming up a home run shy of the cycle. RHP Cade Cavalli turned in 4.0 solid innings and struck out eight batters on the mound.

The Rochester Red Wings took control first in the bottom of the third inning with back to back doubles from RF Daylen Lile and 3B Brady House with two outs. Lile came around to score on House's two-bagger, making the score 1-0.

With three sequential singles in the top of the fourth, the Durham Bulls worked their way around the bases and tied the game on an RBI single from former Red Wing C Tres Barrera.

The bottom of the fourth inning was the starting fuel for these Red Wings to finally take a win in this series. C Drew Millas led off the bottom of the fourth with a single, then advanced to third on another single by 1B Juan Yepez. Millas came around to score on a sacrifice bunt by SS J.T. Arruda, which would end up being an infield single, pushing the Red Wings in front, 2-1. Lile followed and reached base for the second time tonight, this time a line drive single to center field. Yepez rounded third and scored off of Lile's single, increasing Rochester's lead to two. With Lile on first and Arruda on third, House reached on a fielding error that allowed Arruda to score which made the score 4-1.

The Red Wings carried their momentum into the bottom of the fifth inning. Millas hit a solid single allowing him to reach first base. He then stole second and came around to score on a hard-hit double to left field from 2B Darren Baker. Arruda worked a walk, which put runners on second and first for Daylen Lile's at bat. The Kentucky native roped a bases-clearing triple that allowed Baker and Arruda to score and give Rochester a 7-1 advantage. With Lile on third, House was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners for CF Robert Hassell III. The former first-round pick cranked a three-run shot over the center field fence, his fourth of the season, to balloon the lead to 10-1.

To kick off the visiting half of the seventh inning, 2B Jamie Westbrook was hit by a pitch, followed by a single from 1B Tre' Morgan to put Durham in business. SS Tanner Murray moved both runners up and loaded the bases on a single. Westbrook would advance 90 feet to score on a walk to 1B Bob Seymour. After a pitching change, OF Brock Jones launched a grand slam to right-center field to clear the bases and make it a 10-6 ballgame.

The score remained the same heading into Durham's final at-bat in the top of the ninth. A pair of runners reached via walk, but were stranded to seal Rochester's first victory of the series.

RHP Cade Cavalli started tonight's game on the mound and turned in 4.0 innings of one-run baseball on six hits with eight strikeouts and a walk. LHP Konnor Pilkington entered for the fifth and turned in 2.0 clean frames with a walk and a strikeout. RHP Parker Dunshee followed and did not record an out, allowing four earned on two hits and a walk. RHP Jack Sinclair surrendered one earned on two hits in the seventh, and RHP Eduardo Salazar closed the door with a scoreless eighth and ninth on two hits, adding a strikeout and a pair of walks.

RF Daylen Lile is tonight's Player of the Game. The Nationals' No. 9 prospect came up a triple shy of the cycle, and finished 4-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored. This marked his third professional four-hit game, and first since June 1, 2024, with High-A Wilmington.

The Rochester Red Wings look to string together back-to-back wins in game five of their six-game set against Durham Friday night. LHP Andrew Alvarez is scheduled to take the mound for the Red Wings against Durham's RHP Logan Workman. The first pitch will be at 6:45 p.m.







