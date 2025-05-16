Ten Hits By Norfolk Not Enough In Loss

May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va --- The Norfolk Tides (15-27) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (27-16), 6-3, on Friday night at Harbor Park. The game was played in front of 11,177 fans after the game was delayed 1 hour, 56 minutes due to a rainstorm.

Jacksonville scored enough runs in the third to win the game, plating four runs. That was highlighted by an Albert Almora Jr. home run, his first of the season. Norfolk broke up the shutout in the fourth inning after scoring on a pickoff throwing error to make it a 4-1 game.

The Jumbo Shrimp scored their final two runs in the fifth inning. Norfolk scored two runs themselves in the sixth, with Dylan Carlson capping the scoring with an RBI single. But no team would score for the remainder of the game, as the Tides fell 6-3.







