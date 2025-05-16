Sikes Socks Two Homers, WooSox Win Big in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY - Thanks to a dominant offensive performance, the Worcester Red Sox (21-21) demolished the Buffalo Bisons (15-26) by a 10-3 final at Sahlen Field on Friday night.

Phillip Sikes (2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, BB) belted his first two Triple-A homers. The WooSox mashed 12 hits, and every hitter in the starting lineup reached base at least once. Roman Anthony (2-for-2, 3 R, 3 BB), Vaughn Grissom (2-for-6, R, SB), and Trayce Thompson (2-for-4, BB, 2 RBI) also collected multi-hit efforts.

Sikes' first homer opened the scoring, a two-run shot in the top of the third. His homer had an exit velocity of 113 mph, the second-hardest hit ball by a WooSox hitter this season. Later in the inning, Nate Eaton and Thompson had RBI singles to make it a 4-0 ballgame.

The WooSox scored three times in the fourth. Yasmani Grandal belted a lead-off homer, and two batters later, Sikes hit his second homer of the game. Eaton would add a sacrifice fly later in the frame to give the WooSox a 7-0 lead.

Buffalo got on the board in the bottom of the fourth on an Orelvis Martinez RBI knock.

In the top of the sixth, the WooSox tacked on three. An infield single from Thompson led to two runs, and Nathan Hickey lined a double down the left-field line to make it 10-1.

The Bisons chipped away with runs in the seventh and ninth, but the WooSox prevailed.

WooSox starter Robert Stock tossed a season-high seven innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out six.

The WooSox continue the six-game series with the Buffalo Bisons tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. On the mound, right-hander Tyler Uberstine is set to make his Triple-A debut for Worcester. Radio coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.







