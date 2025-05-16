Shawn Bowman Named New Indianapolis Indians Field Manager

May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Today, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that Indianapolis Indians manager Chris Truby has been named a major league coach and will join the big-league club in Philadelphia today. In his stead, Pirates minor league field coordinator and assistant director of coaching and player development, Shawn Bowman, has been named Indians manager for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Bowman, 40, is in his seventh year in the Pirates organization, five of which have been spent as the minor league field coordinator. In 2019, he was named the Dominican Summer League Manager of the Year after leading the DSL Pirates 2 squad to a league-best 56-16 record. Prior to joining the organization, he spent time as an assistant coach with the Canadian Junior National team (2013-17) and University of British Columbia (2015-17). He also worked with MLB in game development in Europe from 2017-18.

The New Westminster, Canada native was selected by New York (NL) in the 12th round of the 2002 FirstYear Player Draft and spent 10 seasons in the minor leagues. He also played for Team Canada from 2009-12, earning a bronze medal at the Baseball World Cup and a gold medal in the 2011 Pan-American Games.







